Cancer drug prices may fall as margins to be capped at 30%

Drugs being considered will have to be approved for cancer treatment in India and be in frequent use, apart from meeting the key criterion of being expensive. (Representational image)

Cancer patients could soon see a sharp drop in the price of some of the country’s costliest medicines, with the government moving to cap trade margins at 30% over the cost to distributors. The move will cover expensive cancer drugs, including some patented medicines, and could bring down their maximum retail prices (MRPs) by as much as 70%, according to sources in the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The decision comes as the government seeks to rein in steep mark-ups in the cancer drug market. It builds on a 2019 pilot under which trade margins on 42 cancer medicines were capped. The latest move is aimed specifically at high-priced drugs, where even a relatively large margin translates into a substantial increase in the price paid by patients.