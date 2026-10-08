Cancer drug prices may fall as margins to be capped at 30%

Government targets high-cost cancer medicines, including some patented drugs, in a move that could cut MRPs by as much as 70%

Written by: Anonna Dutt
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 04:54 PM IST
cancer patientDrugs being considered will have to be approved for cancer treatment in India and be in frequent use, apart from meeting the key criterion of being expensive. (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Cancer patients could soon see a sharp drop in the price of some of the country’s costliest medicines, with the government moving to cap trade margins at 30% over the cost to distributors. The move will cover expensive cancer drugs, including some patented medicines, and could bring down their maximum retail prices (MRPs) by as much as 70%, according to sources in the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The decision comes as the government seeks to rein in steep mark-ups in the cancer drug market. It builds on a 2019 pilot under which trade margins on 42 cancer medicines were capped. The latest move is aimed specifically at high-priced drugs, where even a relatively large margin translates into a substantial increase in the price paid by patients.

A committee headed by the Director General of Health Services is now drawing up the list of medicines that will come under the new regime. The measure is expected to take effect within 10 days. Drugs being considered will have to be approved for cancer treatment in India and be in frequent use, apart from meeting the key criterion of being expensive.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“An important consideration for selecting a medicine is that it should be expensive,” a Department of Pharmaceuticals official said. Extending the 30% cap to cheaper drugs could discourage companies from marketing them, the official said, as the regulated margin may not adequately cover marketing and distribution costs.

The government is therefore seeking to target the medicines where the impact on patients is likely to be greatest, while avoiding a blanket cap that could disrupt the supply and distribution of lower-priced drugs. If implemented as planned, the measure could significantly alter the pricing of some of the most expensive cancer therapies available in India. the department.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
twitter

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments