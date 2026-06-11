Government clears price hike for key cancer drugs to tackle nationwide shortage

The letter by DoP under secretary Aparna also urged the NPPA to examine other cases where the industry has requested for an increase in price.

The Central government on Wednesday approved the increase in prices of at least four medicines, including two commonly used platinum-based chemotherapy drugs, whose shortage across the country was affecting treatment of cancer patients.

“NPPA (National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority) has sought the approval of the DoP (Department of Pharmaceuticals) … to increase price in respect to four formulations…. In this regard, it is conveyed that the in-principle approval of the Hon’ble Minister … is granted,” a letter dated June 7 from the DoP to NPPA said.

This decision was made to combat a nationwide shortage of these critical, life-saving medicines, specifically cisplatin and carboplatin. A shortage was caused by various factors. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for these drugs require raw platinum, the cost of which has surged drastically because of the West Asia crisis. Prices have been further driven up by higher import duties and currency fluctuations. Meanwhile, manufacturers, caught between high costs and the inability to raise prices because these medicines fall under strict government price controls, halted manufacturing entirely. This order is expected to give them a cost leeway.