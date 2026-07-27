Top endocrinologists call for diet to become standard care with GLP-1 weight loss drugs for Indians

Weight loss drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide have transformed the management of obesity and Type 2 diabetes and in the process lowered risk of metabolic diseases. But research has shown that the medication works best only when paired with the right diet. Because these drugs suppress appetite and reduce food intake, patients who do not follow a structured nutrition plan may inadvertently lose muscle along with fat, develop vitamin and mineral deficiencies, and struggle to maintain their weight loss over the long term.

However, a new consensus from leading Indian endocrinologists, published in Obesity Pillars, highlights an often-overlooked aspect of GLP-1 therapy: effective treatment requires equally effective nutritional support. “All of us doctors have worked on a consensus protocol and will prescribe a dietary plan to be followed alongside the prescribed dosage of weight loss medicines. Patients may inadvertently reduce the intake of essential nutrients, increasing the risk of muscle loss, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, dehydration, and weight regain after treatment is discontinued. Proper nutrition that suits the Indian body type is a must,” says Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai and a co-author of the consensus.

Why nutrition is an equally important pillar for Indians during GLP-1 therapy

GLP-1 medicines work by reducing appetite, increasing feelings of fullness, delaying stomach emptying and suppressing food cravings. These mechanisms make them highly effective for weight management but they also significantly reduce overall food intake. As a result, patients may consume insufficient amounts of protein, vitamins, minerals, and fluids. The expert panel emphasizes that without careful nutritional planning, the weight lost may include valuable muscle and bone mass rather than fat alone, potentially compromising long-term health outcomes.

“Indians need more attention to nutrition because we eat too many carbs, have less protein, eat unhealthy fats (saturated) and very little of healthy (monounsaturated fats). We are highly deficient in vitamin D, vitamin B12 and iron. ⁠We have excess of visceral fat and lower muscle mass,” explains Dr Mohan.

Five major nutrition challenges

The consensus identifies five key nutritional and metabolic challenges associated with GLP-1 therapy. Gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort are among the most common and often discourage patients from maintaining adequate food intake during the early phases of treatment.

Reduced food intake also increases the likelihood of nutritional deficiencies. Vitamins D and B12, iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc are among the nutrients most commonly affected. Studies reviewed by the panel found that nutritional deficiencies almost doubled between six and 12 months after starting GLP-1 therapy, reinforcing the importance of regular nutritional assessment throughout treatment.

Another important concern is the loss of lean muscle mass. Research suggests that approximately one-quarter of the total weight lost during GLP-1 therapy may come from muscle rather than fat, particularly in individuals with inadequate protein intake or insufficient physical activity. This issue is especially relevant for older adults and Asian Indians, who naturally have lower baseline muscle mass and a greater risk of sarcopenia or muscle loss.

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Bone health also deserves attention. Rapid weight loss may contribute to reductions in bone mineral density, although current evidence remains mixed. The consensus recommends monitoring bone health in high-risk patients and ensuring adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D throughout treatment.

Finally, maintaining weight loss after discontinuing GLP-1 therapy presents another major challenge. Several studies reviewed in the paper found that many patients regained a substantial portion of the weight they had lost within a year of stopping treatment. This rebound was often accompanied by worsening blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure readings, underscoring the importance of continuing nutritional guidance even after medication is withdrawn.

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The nutritional strategy recommended by experts

The consensus recommends beginning nutritional assessment before initiating GLP-1 therapy and continuing it throughout treatment. Maintaining adequate protein intake is considered one of the highest priorities. During active weight loss, patients should aim for approximately 1.2 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day to help preserve muscle mass, while maintenance requires at least 0.8 grams per kilogram daily.

Carbohydrate quality is equally important. The panel encourages replacing refined carbohydrates with whole grains, millets, legumes and pulses, while emphasizing healthier fat sources such as olive oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, nuts, and seeds. These dietary changes support better metabolic health while maintaining nutritional adequacy.

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Regular monitoring of micronutrient status is also recommended, particularly for vitamin D, B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, zinc, chromium, and selenium. Rather than prescribing supplements universally, the authors advocate individualised assessment and supplementation based on documented deficiencies or inadequate dietary intake. Adequate hydration is another essential component of care, with most patients encouraged to consume at least two litres of water or other unsweetened beverages daily to minimize constipation and reduce the risk of dehydration-related kidney complications.

Exercise is essential for preserving muscle

The consensus stresses that medication alone cannot protect muscle mass during weight loss. Structured resistance training performed two to three times each week, combined with approximately 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise, helps preserve lean muscle, maintain bone health, and improve long-term metabolic outcomes. Exercise should be tailored to each patient’s age, fitness level, and medical condition, making it an integral component of successful GLP-1 therapy rather than an optional addition.

A practical clinical approach

The expert panel recommends that clinicians evaluate each patient’s medical history, nutritional status, muscle strength, dietary habits, and gastrointestinal symptoms before prescribing GLP-1 therapy. Regular follow-up should include monitoring body composition, muscle function, nutritional adequacy, and treatment tolerance.

Patients experiencing poor food intake or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms may benefit from structured nutritional interventions, including diabetes-specific nutrition formula where appropriate, alongside resistance exercise and ongoing dietary counselling. Continued nutritional support after treatment discontinuation is also considered essential for preventing weight regain and preserving metabolic benefits. When combined with comprehensive nutritional and lifestyle support, GLP-1 therapies can deliver healthier, more sustainable outcomes over the long term.