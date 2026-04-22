Gestational diabetes is showing up earlier: What every expecting mother should know

Gestational diabetes in early pregnancy is increasingly being diagnosed, with experts highlighting early screening, balanced diet and regular activity as key to managing risks. (File Photo)

A young woman was flustered as she developed diabetes in the first trimester of her pregnancy. “Doctor, they told me I have gestational diabetes… something that is usually seen after three months. Why has mine showed up so early? And I never even had diabetes. Will my baby be safe?”

As I assured her that this condition can be managed, fact is gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), when a woman’s blood sugar levels become high during pregnancy, is being increasingly diagnosed in the first trimester. Traditionally, it would show up after the third month, in the second trimester.

What is gestational diabetes?

During pregnancy, an organ called the placenta supplies nutrients and oxygen to the developing foetus. The placenta also makes hormones. In late pregnancy, the hormones estrogen, cortisol and human placental lactogen can block insulin and trigger insulin resistance.