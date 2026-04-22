Gestational diabetes is showing up earlier: What every expecting mother should know

A young woman was flustered as she developed diabetes in the first trimester of her pregnancy. “Doctor, they told me I have gestational diabetes… something that is usually seen after three months. Why has mine showed up so early? And I never even had diabetes. Will my baby be safe?”
As I assured her that this condition can be managed, fact is gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), when a woman’s blood sugar levels become high during pregnancy, is being increasingly diagnosed in the first trimester. Traditionally, it would show up after the third month, in the second trimester.
During pregnancy, an organ called the placenta supplies nutrients and oxygen to the developing foetus. The placenta also makes hormones. In late pregnancy, the hormones estrogen, cortisol and human placental lactogen can block insulin and trigger insulin resistance.
Lifestyle changes, weight gain, undiagnosed prediabetes, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and late age conception are making it appear earlier than before. Some women are more prone due to risk factors like obesity, having a family history of diabetes, or having had GDM in a previous pregnancy. But sometimes, it can happen even without any risk factors. That’s why early screening at the first visit is important.
Yes, if kept under control and supported by diet and lifestyle correction. If not controlled, it can cause complications like increasing the risk of high blood pressure or difficult delivery. For the baby, it can lead to higher birth weight, early delivery or low sugar levels after birth. Also, uncontrolled sugars even in early pregnancy can affect the baby’s development. But the good news is—if we detect it early and control it well, we can prevent most of these problems.
We focus on three main things — diet, physical activity, and regular monitoring. Don’t worry. You don’t need a special or expensive diet — just a balanced one. First rule: Don’t skip meals. Have three small meals and 2–3 healthy snacks to keep your sugar levels stable.
Eat normal home food with some smart changes. Choose whole grains like brown rice, millets or whole wheat instead of white rice or maida. Always combine carbohydrates with protein—like dal, egg, paneer or chicken. This slows down sugar absorption. Half your plate should be vegetables — especially fibre-rich ones like greens, beans, cucumber and carrot. Fruits are allowed but in small portions — go for apple, guava, or orange. Avoid fruit juices.
Imagine your plate divided into three parts—half with vegetables, one-quarter with protein, and one-quarter with carbohydrates (this bit should include fruits too). This balance helps control sugar levels effectively.
Unless there are specific medical restrictions, I advise my patients to walk for about 20–30 minutes daily, especially after meals. It helps your body use sugar better. In many cases, your sugar levels return to normal after delivery. But gestational diabetes is a warning sign. Women who have had it have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future.
So, continue the same healthy lifestyle after motherhood. Get your blood sugar tested 6–12 weeks after delivery, and then once a year. Maintain a healthy weight, stay active and eat balanced meals. And remember breastfeeding helps improve your metabolism and lowers your future diabetes risk.
With early screening, the right diet, regular activity and awareness, gestational diabetes is very much manageable. You can have a healthy pregnancy and protect your future health too.
(Dr Mohan is chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai)