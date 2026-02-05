Gaming is not harmless entertainment; in many cases, it conceals underlying psychological distress, says mental health experts

In a tragic case suspected to be linked to ‘gaming addiction’, three sisters, 12, 14, and 16 in Ghaziabad, jumped from the ninth floor of their building.

Written by: Parul
7 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 10:13 AM IST
online gamingA study conducted by the Department of Psychiatry, PGI, Chandigarh has revealed that 15.9 per cent of youth suffered from internet addiction, which significantly contributes to depression and anxiety among young people. (Photo: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a tragic case suspected to be linked to ‘gaming addiction’, three sisters, 12, 14, and 16 in Ghaziabad, jumped from the ninth floor of their building. A disagreement at home, about their excessive online task-based Korean game, as per the police, made them take this extreme step.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has included gaming disorder in the list of International Classification of Diseases (ICD). A study conducted by the Department of Psychiatry, PGI, Chandigarh has revealed that 15.9 per cent of youth suffered from internet addiction, which significantly contributes to depression and anxiety among young people.

Dr. Aseem Mehra, one of the authors, said that the study was conducted to help design educational and preventive strategies to reduce internet addiction among young people. Dr. Mehra pointed out that after COVID-19, many aspects of life shifted online. As a result, mobile phones remained constantly within reach, gradually turning into a habit. “With everything available online, people often feel less need for real human interaction, unknowingly becoming victims of addiction. Not only youth, but even younger children are now visiting clinics due to gaming addiction, which is also a part of internet addiction,” explains Dr. Mehra. The study highlighted that internet addiction affects the dopaminergic system of the brain, which controls mood. This leads to repetitive behaviour and negatively impacts daily life.

Also Read | ‘Online world a teen’s primary emotional coping tool’: After 3 sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad, an expert’s advice to parents

Dr Shalini Naik, Associate Professor, Department of Psychaitry, PGI, says that the issue runs far deeper than it appears on the surface, and gaming is merely the tip of the iceberg. “What often looks like harmless entertainment is, in many cases, a powerful distraction, an escape that conceals underlying psychological distress. Problematic gaming can mask silent abuse, chronic stress, emotional neglect, and unmet needs operating at multiple levels of a child’s life. We often use the term ACE to explain it further, and here A is accessibility and anonymity, further amplified by AI-driven applications that children engage with long before they understand how these systems are designed to capture their attention. C is for convenience, that mobiles, laptops etc offer, and E is escape, a distraction for a real problem.”

In children and especially adolescents, digital worlds offer fantastical refuge from real-life struggles, adds Dr. Naik.

Adolescence itself is a demanding and vulnerable phase; emotions are intense, identities are still forming, and the pressure to appear perfect can feel overwhelming. Gaming and social media promise instant validation, control, and relief, things the real world does not always provide so easily. “Platform and application designers have mastered the science of engagement. Algorithms are carefully engineered to hook, reward, and retain users. This makes adolescence a particularly sensitive period for parents and caregivers. For instance, in our interaction with school children on internet use, students have shared how reel addiction is also now rampant, and this thrives on constant sharing and peer validation, while darker undercurrents, comparison, cyberbullying, emotional withdrawal, and isolation, quietly grow behind the screen,” says Dr. Naik, recalling how Blue Whale challenge, another gaming challenge had caused concern across India some years back.

Dr. Hardeep Singh, additional director, Department of Mental Health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Hospital, Mohali says gaming addiction is a loss of control over gaming habits, much like other forms of addiction. It can quietly seep into every aspect of life, personal relationships, social interactions, academics, work, and even finances. “Self-care suffers, productivity declines, and meaningful connections often take a back seat. With easy access to digital media, up to 10% of teenagers and young adults may experience this form of addiction. Gaming can begin to feel like an easy escape, drawing individuals in repeatedly, even when they are fully aware of its harmful consequences. Seeking help from a mental health professional is is a positive step toward regaining control.”

Story continues below this ad
Opinion | Online real-money gaming ban: An addiction for our children, curbed

Dr Nidhi Chauhan, Associate Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, PGI, Chandigarh says online gaming is one aspect of excessive screen media use, which is a ticking bomb almost ready to explode. “Both gaming and suicide are complex societal issues, shaped by multiple and interlinked factors. Among the most significant is the easy accessibility of smartphones and uninterrupted internet connectivity. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated children’s and adolescents’ exposure to digital devices, opening a near-constant gateway to online worlds at a formative age.” With the rise of nuclear families and both parents working, children, adds Dr. Chauhan, often experience reduced supervision over how—and for how long—digital devices are used. Adding to this challenge are technological features embedded in apps and smartphones that allow activities to be hidden, something today’s digitally savvy children are quick to master.

Adolescence is a vulnerable phase marked by peer pressure, a desire for privacy and independence, and emotional volatility. Brain systems responsible for judgment and impulse control are still developing, limiting the ability to fully grasp the long-term consequences of risky behaviours, she explains. “It is also crucial to recognise that not all suicides stem from mental illness. The triggers and pathways can be varied and deeply contextual. Further scrutiny is needed on what certain games demand from players—the tasks they impose, the reward systems they employ, and the psychological hooks they use. Finally, while gaming disorder is recognised as a mental health condition, it can only be diagnosed when specific criteria are met. When present, it requires professional intervention, not only for the child, but for the family, with a focus on improving communication, parenting practices, and emotional support systems,” sums up Dr. Chauhan.

The pandemic pushed classrooms onto screens, and for many children, the screen never really went away, says Dr Priti Arun, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College and Hispital, Chandigarh. Dr Arun terms gaming as a serious and growing concern, an addiction that reshapes how children relate to the world. Absorbed in glowing displays, they begin to miss the textures of the real world. “Overexposure affects their neurological development, altering perception, relationships, and emotional responses. Digital platforms are engineered to hold attention. vivid colours, endless scrolling, and perfectly timed rewards designed to keep users hooked. For young minds, the urge to return to the screen can feel almost irresistible. Addressing this challenge requires more than discipline alone. Therapy, informed parent management, and conscious relearning are essential.”

Parul
Parul

Parul is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express in Chandigarh. She is a seasoned journalist with over 25 years of experience specializing in public health, higher education, and the architectural heritage of Northern India. Professional Profile Education: Graduate in Humanities with a specialized focus on Journalism and Mass Communication from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Career Path: She began her career covering local city beats and human interest stories before joining The Indian Express in 2009. Over the last decade and a half, she has risen to the rank of Principal Correspondent, becoming the publication’s primary voice on Chandigarh’s premier medical and academic institutions. Expertise: Her reporting is deeply rooted in the institutional dynamics of PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) and Panjab University. She is highly regarded for her ability to navigate complex administrative bureaucracies to deliver student-centric and patient-centric news. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 - 2025) Her recent work highlights critical reporting on healthcare infrastructure, academic governance, and urban culture: 1. Public Health & PGIMER "PGIMER expands digital registry: Centralized patient records to reduce wait times by 40%" (Nov 20, 2025): A detailed look at the digital transformation of one of India's busiest medical institutes to tackle patient influx. "Robotic Surgery at PGI: Why the new urology wing is a game-changer for North India" (Oct 12, 2025): Reporting on the acquisition of state-of-the-art medical technology and its impact on affordable healthcare. "Shortage of life-saving drugs: Inside the supply chain crisis at government pharmacies" (Dec 5, 2025): An investigative piece on the logistical hurdles affecting chronic patients in the tri-city area. 2. Education & Institutional Governance "Panjab University Senate Election: The battle for institutional autonomy" (Dec 18, 2025): In-depth coverage of the high-stakes internal elections and the friction between traditional governance and central reforms. "Research funding dip: How PU’s science departments are navigating the 2025 budget cuts" (Nov 5, 2025): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing researchers and the impact on India's global academic ranking. 3. Art, Culture & Heritage "Le Corbusier’s legacy in peril: The struggle to preserve Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex" (Dec 22, 2025): A feature on the conservation efforts and the tension between urban modernization and UNESCO heritage status. "Chandigarh Art District: How street murals are reclaiming the city’s grey walls" (Oct 30, 2025): A cultural profile of the local artists transforming the aesthetic of the "City Beautiful." Signature Style Parul is known for her empathetic lens, often centering her stories on the individuals affected by policy—whether it is a student navigating university red tape or a patient seeking care. She possesses a unique ability to translate dense administrative notifications into actionable information for the public. Her long-standing beat experience makes her a trusted source for "inside-track" developments within Chandigarh’s most guarded institutions. X (Twitter): @parul_express ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement