Gaming is not harmless entertainment; in many cases, it conceals underlying psychological distress, says mental health experts

In a tragic case suspected to be linked to ‘gaming addiction’, three sisters, 12, 14, and 16 in Ghaziabad, jumped from the ninth floor of their building. A disagreement at home, about their excessive online task-based Korean game, as per the police, made them take this extreme step.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has included gaming disorder in the list of International Classification of Diseases (ICD). A study conducted by the Department of Psychiatry, PGI, Chandigarh has revealed that 15.9 per cent of youth suffered from internet addiction, which significantly contributes to depression and anxiety among young people.

Dr. Aseem Mehra, one of the authors, said that the study was conducted to help design educational and preventive strategies to reduce internet addiction among young people. Dr. Mehra pointed out that after COVID-19, many aspects of life shifted online. As a result, mobile phones remained constantly within reach, gradually turning into a habit. “With everything available online, people often feel less need for real human interaction, unknowingly becoming victims of addiction. Not only youth, but even younger children are now visiting clinics due to gaming addiction, which is also a part of internet addiction,” explains Dr. Mehra. The study highlighted that internet addiction affects the dopaminergic system of the brain, which controls mood. This leads to repetitive behaviour and negatively impacts daily life.

Dr Shalini Naik, Associate Professor, Department of Psychaitry, PGI, says that the issue runs far deeper than it appears on the surface, and gaming is merely the tip of the iceberg. “What often looks like harmless entertainment is, in many cases, a powerful distraction, an escape that conceals underlying psychological distress. Problematic gaming can mask silent abuse, chronic stress, emotional neglect, and unmet needs operating at multiple levels of a child’s life. We often use the term ACE to explain it further, and here A is accessibility and anonymity, further amplified by AI-driven applications that children engage with long before they understand how these systems are designed to capture their attention. C is for convenience, that mobiles, laptops etc offer, and E is escape, a distraction for a real problem.”

In children and especially adolescents, digital worlds offer fantastical refuge from real-life struggles, adds Dr. Naik.

Adolescence itself is a demanding and vulnerable phase; emotions are intense, identities are still forming, and the pressure to appear perfect can feel overwhelming. Gaming and social media promise instant validation, control, and relief, things the real world does not always provide so easily. “Platform and application designers have mastered the science of engagement. Algorithms are carefully engineered to hook, reward, and retain users. This makes adolescence a particularly sensitive period for parents and caregivers. For instance, in our interaction with school children on internet use, students have shared how reel addiction is also now rampant, and this thrives on constant sharing and peer validation, while darker undercurrents, comparison, cyberbullying, emotional withdrawal, and isolation, quietly grow behind the screen,” says Dr. Naik, recalling how Blue Whale challenge, another gaming challenge had caused concern across India some years back.

Dr. Hardeep Singh, additional director, Department of Mental Health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Hospital, Mohali says gaming addiction is a loss of control over gaming habits, much like other forms of addiction. It can quietly seep into every aspect of life, personal relationships, social interactions, academics, work, and even finances. “Self-care suffers, productivity declines, and meaningful connections often take a back seat. With easy access to digital media, up to 10% of teenagers and young adults may experience this form of addiction. Gaming can begin to feel like an easy escape, drawing individuals in repeatedly, even when they are fully aware of its harmful consequences. Seeking help from a mental health professional is is a positive step toward regaining control.”

Story continues below this ad

Dr Nidhi Chauhan, Associate Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, PGI, Chandigarh says online gaming is one aspect of excessive screen media use, which is a ticking bomb almost ready to explode. “Both gaming and suicide are complex societal issues, shaped by multiple and interlinked factors. Among the most significant is the easy accessibility of smartphones and uninterrupted internet connectivity. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated children’s and adolescents’ exposure to digital devices, opening a near-constant gateway to online worlds at a formative age.” With the rise of nuclear families and both parents working, children, adds Dr. Chauhan, often experience reduced supervision over how—and for how long—digital devices are used. Adding to this challenge are technological features embedded in apps and smartphones that allow activities to be hidden, something today’s digitally savvy children are quick to master.

Adolescence is a vulnerable phase marked by peer pressure, a desire for privacy and independence, and emotional volatility. Brain systems responsible for judgment and impulse control are still developing, limiting the ability to fully grasp the long-term consequences of risky behaviours, she explains. “It is also crucial to recognise that not all suicides stem from mental illness. The triggers and pathways can be varied and deeply contextual. Further scrutiny is needed on what certain games demand from players—the tasks they impose, the reward systems they employ, and the psychological hooks they use. Finally, while gaming disorder is recognised as a mental health condition, it can only be diagnosed when specific criteria are met. When present, it requires professional intervention, not only for the child, but for the family, with a focus on improving communication, parenting practices, and emotional support systems,” sums up Dr. Chauhan.

The pandemic pushed classrooms onto screens, and for many children, the screen never really went away, says Dr Priti Arun, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College and Hispital, Chandigarh. Dr Arun terms gaming as a serious and growing concern, an addiction that reshapes how children relate to the world. Absorbed in glowing displays, they begin to miss the textures of the real world. “Overexposure affects their neurological development, altering perception, relationships, and emotional responses. Digital platforms are engineered to hold attention. vivid colours, endless scrolling, and perfectly timed rewards designed to keep users hooked. For young minds, the urge to return to the screen can feel almost irresistible. Addressing this challenge requires more than discipline alone. Therapy, informed parent management, and conscious relearning are essential.”