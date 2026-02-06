Gaming addiction: How to wean teens away from devices

Digital and gaming platforms are inescapable in today’s world, captivating young minds with their immersive appeal. Their popularity has skyrocketed, fostering not just usage but a deep mental preoccupation among children and teens. Parents and teachers frequently report an unhealthy escalation: youth grapple with self-regulating screen time, often sacrificing sleep, meals, homework, and outdoor play to chase the next level or update in their favorite games. This digital pull disrupts daily rhythms, turning devices into constant companions which happens at the cost of an individuals’ real life.
The Far-Reaching Impact
The impact is seen on their physical health and well-being with appetite and sleep being increasingly compromised. Choices about what is good or not get influenced strongly by the content they are consuming. They experience inordinate distress which they experience as extremely difficult to modulate when they need to contain the time they spend or have to engage in a different activity.
The understanding of what would make a wholesome life gets compromised with the lines between the real and the reel getting easily and frequently blurred. This raises grave concerns within society where we are losing the potential that a young individual has. It makes them susceptible to varying mental health sequelae including a significant impact on their moods, relationships and their overall quality of life. Intervention to ensure that there is a balanced approach that is adopted by young individuals is an absolute imperative at this juncture.
The Solution
Parental Intervention: Building Early Foundations
Parents form the first line of defence and need to intervene from an early age. It is important to establish firm checks – daily time caps using built-in device features, no screens at least an hour before bed, and family zones free of devices during dinners or conversations. Beyond rules nurturing dialogue is a must. It is critical to have conversations about how gaming highs can be detrimental in the long run and the necessity of having a balanced life. Leading by example is an imperative as is having fun, family time where parents effectively demonstrate other approaches to spend time effectively.
Schools’ Role: Educating for Digital Wisdom
Media Literacy in Classrooms
Schools can demystify gaming’s attraction and it’s hooks through dedicated media literacy programs. Teaching kids to understand how media functions and the manipulative designs that are utilized to create reward pathways which grab attention is critical.
Parallel efforts need to be directed to build interpersonal skills. Encouraging students to engage in group projects, sports activities, and clubs that prioritize face-to-face bonds is important. Role-plays and discussions are mediums that can be helpful in encouraging the acquisition of right values and processes of functioning and doing things.
Role Models in Society: Leading by Example
Influential adults wield a significant amount of influence and power over young minds. Demonstrating and encouraging young people to make the right choices and engage in real world activities is a must. Sharing stories and narratives and discussing the role that experiences from their life have played in shaping their success is a helpful aid.
It is important that society continually and rigorously evolve regulations to match the pace of gaming and media platforms. Reviewing existing policies and ensuring that education relating to the ill effects of excessive usage to the point of addiction to gaming or other media should be encouraged. It is essential that there is a greater accountability of all stakeholders.
Collective approaches involving early action through parental intervention, smart programs and processes at school, role-model accountability and interventions, and updated policy frameworks that empowers the youth to game wisely amid today’s digital world is the way forward.
Written by Dr Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Mental health program Fortis healthcare and Adayu Mindfulness
