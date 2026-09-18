8 states have acted. Now, food regulator may ban analogue paneer across India

A senior official confirmed that consultations on a regulation for analogue paneer is underway and a draft is likely to be put out soon.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Analogue paneer may be bannedAnalogue paneer is a non-dairy product where the milk constituents are substituted with vegetable oil, fats, and vegetable proteins. (Image generated using AI)
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s apex food regulator, is considering a nationwide ban on analogue paneer—a non-dairy product where the milk constituents such as milk fats and milk protein are substituted with vegetable oil, fats, and vegetable proteins.

A senior official confirmed that consultations on a regulation for analogue paneer is underway and a draft is likely to be put out soon. At least eight states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, have already implemented a similar state-level ban.

The issue came into focus last year after social media posts about “fake paneer” being served at a Mumbai restaurant owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer and interior designer Gauri Khan.

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Subsequently, the food regulator met with stakeholders and asked whether foods prepared using vegetable-oil based ‘paneer’ should clearly state terms such as ‘non-dairy’ and ‘analogue’ and then describe its constituents. For example, ‘analogue of cheese (milk solids, refined palm oil, hydrogenated vegetable fat, modified starch, emulsifier)’.

Also Read | Karnataka bans analogue paneer: What changes now and which items are exempted

Vegetable-oil based paneer under scanner

While the FSSAI’s labelling norms already state that restaurants must provide details of the foods they are selling, the food regulator also asked whether menu cards should specifically mention whether the paneer or cheese being used are “non-dairy” or “analogue”.

The food regulator’s dairy products standard states that the raw materials for paneer should be milk and milk solids—and it may only contain acidulants such as lactic acid, citric acid, malic acid, vinegar, glucono delta lactone, sour whey; salt; and spices or condiments. It does not allow for vegetable oil, fats, and vegetable proteins.

According to the official in the know of the matter, the regulator is also considering whether or not to allow the sale of the vegetable-oil based paneer if it goes by a different name. Last year, the food regulator had also considered whether or not there should be a prohibition on the sale of these items in the loose form.

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Another suggestion is to register all manufacturers of dairy analogues. Usually, smaller food manufacturers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 12 lakh or a capacity of less than 100 kgs/ litres per day do not have to register with the FSSAI.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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