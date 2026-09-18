8 states have acted. Now, food regulator may ban analogue paneer across India

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy product where the milk constituents are substituted with vegetable oil, fats, and vegetable proteins. (Image generated using AI)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s apex food regulator, is considering a nationwide ban on analogue paneer—a non-dairy product where the milk constituents such as milk fats and milk protein are substituted with vegetable oil, fats, and vegetable proteins.

A senior official confirmed that consultations on a regulation for analogue paneer is underway and a draft is likely to be put out soon. At least eight states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, have already implemented a similar state-level ban.

The issue came into focus last year after social media posts about “fake paneer” being served at a Mumbai restaurant owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer and interior designer Gauri Khan.