FSSAI asks restaurants, food businesses to stop using rusted knives; warns of food contamination

The food regulator has directed businesses to use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives and cutting equipment, saying rusted or damaged tools can cause physical, chemical and microbiological contamination.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
4 min readJun 18, 2026 03:25 PM IST
rusted knife, fssai,Rust flakes, chipped metal or fragments from damaged blades can break off and mix with food, posing a choking hazard or causing injury to the mouth and digestive tract. (Photo generated using AI)
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The country’s apex food regulator has directed restaurants and other food businesses against using rusted or corroded knives in food preparation.

In its advisory, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said: “It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing, and packaging operations…. (it) may result in physical, chemical, and microbiological contamination of food.”

Now, the food regulator has said that all food businesses should use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipment. Any equipment used should be maintained in a sound and hygienic condition and are free from rust, corrosion, chipping, paint, cracks, breakage or any other defects. Any defective equipment should be removed from use and replaced. There should be adequate cleaning, sanitation, and sterilisation procedures wherever applicable.

The advisory said: “The commissioners of food safety of all states and Union Territories and regional directors FSSAI are requested to direct the concerned licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and ensure compliance…”

Why rusted knives are a health risk

Rust flakes, chipped metal or fragments from damaged blades can break off and mix with food, posing a choking hazard or causing injury to the mouth and digestive tract. Rusted and pitted surfaces are rough and may harbour food particles, moisture and microorganisms. Tiny cracks and pits can become breeding grounds for bacteria, increasing the risk of food-borne illnesses.

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Corrosion damages the protective oxide layer that makes stainless steel resistant to rust. This can increase the possibility of metals leaching into food, particularly acidic or salty foods. Tomatoes, lemons, tamarind, vinegar-based dishes and pickles are among foods that can accelerate corrosion or react with damaged metal surfaces.

What is “food-grade” steel?

“Food-grade” does not refer to a single metal but to materials that are safe for direct contact with food, do not react with food, resist corrosion and can be cleaned and sanitised effectively. Among stainless steels, 304 grade (18/8) is the industry standard for most food-contact surfaces because of its durability and corrosion resistance. 316 grade is preferred in environments with frequent exposure to salt, acids or harsh cleaning chemicals, such as seafood or meat processing units. 420 grade stainless steel is commonly used for knives and blades because it can be hardened to maintain a sharp edge, though it requires proper maintenance to prevent corrosion.

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How often should knives be replaced?

There is no fixed replacement schedule prescribed by FSSAI or international food safety standards. Instead, food businesses are expected to inspect knives and cutting equipment regularly and replace them as soon as they show signs of rust or corrosion, cracks, chipping, peeling paint or coatings, breakage or any surface damage that prevents effective cleaning and sanitisation.

Also Read | Newspaper packaging poses health risks: FDA fines Mumbai food vendors

What does the FSSAI advisory require?

The advisory covers not just kitchen knives but also blades and other cutting equipment used during food handling, preparation, processing, slicing and packaging.

The advisory is largely an enforcement push, reinforcing existing food hygiene principles that require food-contact equipment to be smooth, non-toxic, corrosion-resistant and easy to clean. It means inspectors may now pay closer attention to the condition of knives and other cutting tools used by food businesses.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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