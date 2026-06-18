FSSAI asks restaurants, food businesses to stop using rusted knives; warns of food contamination

Rust flakes, chipped metal or fragments from damaged blades can break off and mix with food, posing a choking hazard or causing injury to the mouth and digestive tract. (Photo generated using AI)

The country’s apex food regulator has directed restaurants and other food businesses against using rusted or corroded knives in food preparation.

In its advisory, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said: “It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing, and packaging operations…. (it) may result in physical, chemical, and microbiological contamination of food.”

Now, the food regulator has said that all food businesses should use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipment. Any equipment used should be maintained in a sound and hygienic condition and are free from rust, corrosion, chipping, paint, cracks, breakage or any other defects. Any defective equipment should be removed from use and replaced. There should be adequate cleaning, sanitation, and sterilisation procedures wherever applicable.