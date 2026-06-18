FSSAI asks restaurants, food businesses to stop using rusted knives; warns of food contamination

4 min readJun 18, 2026 03:25 PM IST
The country’s apex food regulator has directed restaurants and other food businesses against using rusted or corroded knives in food preparation.
In its advisory, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said: “It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing, and packaging operations…. (it) may result in physical, chemical, and microbiological contamination of food.”
Now, the food regulator has said that all food businesses should use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipment. Any equipment used should be maintained in a sound and hygienic condition and are free from rust, corrosion, chipping, paint, cracks, breakage or any other defects. Any defective equipment should be removed from use and replaced. There should be adequate cleaning, sanitation, and sterilisation procedures wherever applicable.
The advisory said: “The commissioners of food safety of all states and Union Territories and regional directors FSSAI are requested to direct the concerned licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and ensure compliance…”
Why rusted knives are a health risk
Rust flakes, chipped metal or fragments from damaged blades can break off and mix with food, posing a choking hazard or causing injury to the mouth and digestive tract. Rusted and pitted surfaces are rough and may harbour food particles, moisture and microorganisms. Tiny cracks and pits can become breeding grounds for bacteria, increasing the risk of food-borne illnesses.
Corrosion damages the protective oxide layer that makes stainless steel resistant to rust. This can increase the possibility of metals leaching into food, particularly acidic or salty foods. Tomatoes, lemons, tamarind, vinegar-based dishes and pickles are among foods that can accelerate corrosion or react with damaged metal surfaces.
What is “food-grade” steel?
“Food-grade” does not refer to a single metal but to materials that are safe for direct contact with food, do not react with food, resist corrosion and can be cleaned and sanitised effectively. Among stainless steels, 304 grade (18/8) is the industry standard for most food-contact surfaces because of its durability and corrosion resistance. 316 grade is preferred in environments with frequent exposure to salt, acids or harsh cleaning chemicals, such as seafood or meat processing units. 420 grade stainless steel is commonly used for knives and blades because it can be hardened to maintain a sharp edge, though it requires proper maintenance to prevent corrosion.
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How often should knives be replaced?
There is no fixed replacement schedule prescribed by FSSAI or international food safety standards. Instead, food businesses are expected to inspect knives and cutting equipment regularly and replace them as soon as they show signs of rust or corrosion, cracks, chipping, peeling paint or coatings, breakage or any surface damage that prevents effective cleaning and sanitisation.
What does the FSSAI advisory require?
The advisory covers not just kitchen knives but also blades and other cutting equipment used during food handling, preparation, processing, slicing and packaging.
The advisory is largely an enforcement push, reinforcing existing food hygiene principles that require food-contact equipment to be smooth, non-toxic, corrosion-resistant and easy to clean. It means inspectors may now pay closer attention to the condition of knives and other cutting tools used by food businesses.