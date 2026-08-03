Food regulator cracks down on added flavours in rum and whisky

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated action against manufacturing units producing several popular rum and whisky brands, including Old Monk, McDowell’s, Bagpiper, Antiquity Blue and Royal Challenge, after finding they used added flavours instead of relying on the maturation of base materials such as molasses or malt to develop the characteristic taste and aroma of the products.

“Such products are not only substandard but are also misrepresented by using the names of standard categories. At best, they can be identified as Rum-flavoured Spirit or Whisky-flavoured Spirit… the front of the pack completely fails to disclose the true nature of the product,” the apex food regulator said in a statement. The regulator noted that its labelling norms require the true nature of all foods and beverages to be displayed on the front of the pack.

The characteristic aroma, flavour and taste of alcoholic beverages are derived from the fermentation of base materials — such as molasses for rum or malt for whisky — along with yeast activity, distillation and the maturation process.

The regulator added that while the use of natural or nature-identical flavouring substances is permitted under the regulations, this applies to flavours such as coffee or vanilla. “The present matter, however, concerns the practice adopted by certain manufacturers of adding the flavour of the standardised alcoholic beverage itself.” The addition of rum flavour to rum or whisky flavour to whisky is not supported by any legitimate technological justification, as required under the regulatory framework governing food additives, the FSSAI said.

Take the example of Old Monk Rum. The regulator found the label claim of “7 years old blended” to be misleading because the product’s principal ingredient was unmatured neutral spirit, while matured rum accounted for less than 5 per cent of the blend. Laboratory reports found the product to be substandard because “the addition of artificial flavours is masking its natural flavour”. The regulator said that failing to describe the product as “flavoured rum” or “rum-flavoured spirit” was misleading and deceptive for consumers.

Based on the laboratory findings, the FSSAI prohibited the sale of products manufactured at certain units producing these brands.

The action covered Mohan Rocky Springwater in Maharashtra, which manufactures three variants of Old Monk — The Legend, Gold Reserve and XXX Matured Rum; United Spirits in Maharashtra, which manufactures McDowell’s No. 1 Rum; Inbrew Beverages in Madhya Pradesh, which manufactures Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum; Associated Alcohols & Breweries in Madhya Pradesh, which manufactures Central Province Whisky and McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum; and United Spirits in Madhya Pradesh, which manufactures Antiquity Blue and Royal Challenge whiskies.

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Following appeals by two manufacturers, the FSSAI has conditionally revoked its prohibition orders, allowing them to sell existing stock provided the products’ true nature is prominently disclosed on the front of the pack. “…for future production a clear direction has been passed as to not add identical flavour in the product,” the regulator said.

The food regulator has also issued notices to six other manufacturers in Maharashtra ahead of initiating action. Mandexi Distilleries and Breweries in Goa has also been inspected.

During the enforcement drive, the FSSAI found that while several companies continue to manufacture standardised alcoholic beverages in compliance with regulations, only certain manufacturers were using the practice of adding flavours to neutral spirits