Why ‘100% pure’ foods came under scrutiny: They may not be as healthy

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Dabur to discontinue “100 per cent” claims on products including honey, coconut milk and cow ghee. The move has attracted considerable attention but it is important to understand what it actually means.

FSSAI has not declared these products unsafe, adulterated or of poor quality.

Instead, its concern is with absolute claims such as “100% natural, 100% pure, 100% purity guaranteed and 100% organic”, which can create an impression of complete purity or nutritional superiority that current regulations neither define nor support.

This is not an issue unique to one company.

In May 2025, FSSAI issued an industry-wide advisory asking food businesses to avoid “100 per cent” claims because the term is not defined under Indian food regulations and may mislead consumers. Food labels should accurately describe products rather than exaggerate their qualities.