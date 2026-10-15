Which everyday foods can help keep blood pressure in check?

Pomegranate can complement a heart-healthy diet while beetroot improves blood flow and bananas supports normal muscle and nerve function. (Image generated by AI)

Can a banana a day, a serving of beetroot or a bowl of pomegranate help keep your blood pressure in check? These everyday foods offer nutrients that support heart health, but none is a magic solution. The real benefits come from making them part of a balanced diet, cutting back on excess salt and adopting healthy lifestyle habits.

High blood pressure often goes unnoticed, yet it can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney problems. While medication may be necessary, the right food choices can play an important supporting role.

Pomegranate: A source of antioxidants

Pomegranate is rich in polyphenols, plant compounds with antioxidant properties that help protect cells from damage. Some clinical trials suggest that pomegranate juice may modestly reduce blood pressure, but the evidence remains mixed and further research is needed. Eating the whole fruit provides antioxidants and dietary fibre. If you prefer juice, choose an unsweetened variety and limit the serving to around 150 ml. Whole fruit is generally preferable because it is more filling and retains its fibre.