Food regulator FSSAI bans fake paneer

The food regulator’s dairy products standard states that the raw materials for paneer should be milk and milk solids — and it may only contain (Express File Photo)

The country’s apex food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has proposed to amend its regulation to prevent the sale of analogue products as ‘paneer’ — a non-dairy product where the milk constituents such as milk fats and milk protein is substituted with vegetable oil, fats, vegetable proteins. The recently published draft notification asks people to submit their suggestions within 60 days.

It prohibits the sale of “paneer made of constituents not derived from milk” as paneer. The notification says: “The amendment is proposed in the following regulation to restrict manufacturing and sale of analogue product as paneer so as to prevent misleading of consumer’s regarding the nature and composition of the product. Products already licensed or registered under ‘Analogue in Dairy Context’ category shall discontinue the use of the term “Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.”