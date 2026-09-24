Food regulator FSSAI bans fake paneer

At least eight states — including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra — have already implemented a similar ban at the state-level.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 05:06 PM IST
With a surge in the requirement for milk-based products such as ghee, khoya, and paneer around Holi and Diwali, there is usually an increase in adulteration.The food regulator’s dairy products standard states that the raw materials for paneer should be milk and milk solids — and it may only contain (Express File Photo)
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The country’s apex food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has proposed to amend its regulation to prevent the sale of analogue products as ‘paneer’ — a non-dairy product where the milk constituents such as milk fats and milk protein is substituted with vegetable oil, fats, vegetable proteins. The recently published draft notification asks people to submit their suggestions within 60 days.

It prohibits the sale of “paneer made of constituents not derived from milk” as paneer. The notification says: “The amendment is proposed in the following regulation to restrict manufacturing and sale of analogue product as paneer so as to prevent misleading of consumer’s regarding the nature and composition of the product. Products already licensed or registered under ‘Analogue in Dairy Context’ category shall discontinue the use of the term “Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.”

At least eight states — including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra — have already implemented a similar ban at the state-level.

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The issue came into focus last year after social media posts about “fake paneer” being served at a Mumbai restaurant owned by Gauri Khan. Afterwards, the food regulator met with stakeholders and asked whether foods prepared using vegetable-oil based “paneer” should clearly state terms such as “non-dairy” and “analogue” and then describe its constituents. For example, “Analogue of cheese (Milk Solids, Refined Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Vegetable fat, Modified Starch, Emulsifier).”

While FSSAI labelling norms already states that restaurants must always provide details of the foods they are selling, the food regulator also asked whether menu cards should specifically mention whether the paneer or cheese being used are “non-dairy” or “analogue”.

The food regulator’s dairy products standard states that the raw materials for paneer should be milk and milk solids — and it may only contain Acidulants such as lactic acid, citric acid, malic acid, vinegar, glucono delta lactone, sour whey; Salt; and Spices or condiments. It does not allow for vegetable oil, fats, vegetable proteins.

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Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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