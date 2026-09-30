Study finds potential link between flu and Parkinson’s

Flu and other RNA virus infections may trigger molecular changes linked to Parkinson’s disease, according to a Hyderabad CCMB study, though it does not prove causation.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadSep 30, 2026 04:18 PM IST
Both Influenza and COVID-19 are infections caused by a class of viruses called RNA viruses, which use RNA instead of DNA as their genetic material.Both Influenza and COVID-19 are infections caused by a class of viruses called RNA viruses, which use RNA instead of DNA as their genetic material. (Credits: Unsplash)
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Can the flu eventually increase the risk of Parkinson’s? A study from Hyderabad’s CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology suggests it could.

The study, conducted by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports in its latest issue, states that several emerging studies have linked Influenza and COVID-19 to elevated risks of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease.

Both Influenza and COVID-19 are infections caused by a class of viruses called RNA viruses, which use RNA instead of DNA as their genetic material.

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The recent study from scientist Swasti Raychaudhuri’s lab at CCMB explores how these RNA virus infections trigger molecular changes linked to neurodegeneration and identifies a molecular safeguard against this damage. However, while the study proposes that this mechanism “might contribute” to the viral etiology of Parkinson’s, it does not demonstrate that an infection ultimately causes Parkinson’s disease.

Also Read | Parkinson’s disease: Everything you need to know about the neurological disorder

According to the study, neurodegenerative diseases are linked to amyloid deposits in the brain — abnormal clumps that form when proteins stick together. These clumps can interfere with communication between neurons and affect how they function.

One such protein is α-Synuclein, which can form amyloid clumps in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. The study looks at how an RNA virus could increase the formation of these clumps.

RNA viruses, such as those that cause influenza and COVID-19, carry their genetic material as RNA. This RNA can fold into complex shapes called RNA G-quadruplexes (rG4s). The researchers found that these structures can interact with α-Synuclein and encourage it to form harmful clumps. But the infected cell has a defence: DDX39A, a protein normally found in the nucleus, moves into the cell and helps unfold the virus’s RNA. This makes it harder for the virus to multiply and also slows the formation of α-Synuclein clumps.

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“The virus fails to replicate with its RNA structures dismantled, and thus, the viral load in the cells decreases,” Aanchal J, the first author of the study, said. “At the same time, the unwinding of viral RNA’s secondary structure effectively slows down α-Synuclein amyloid formation.”

Also Read | Living with Parkinson’s: At 38, she dismissed a hand tremor, at 49, she can manage it with surgery

Cells operate with a fine balance of molecules in them, and, like every process in life, there exists a trade-off in these biomolecular interactions.

The lab is now working to uncover the finer details of how a routine viral infection might quietly set the stage for Parkinson’s disease years later.

“Even if there are protective mechanisms in the cells to prevent viral infections and avoid amyloid formation, there are situations that favour one kind of reaction more than the other. These decide the outcome in cells, and sometimes amyloid formation is accelerated in virus-infected cells,” Raychaudhuri said. “So, while not every viral infection leads to increased amyloid formation and neurodegenerative disease, repeated exposure might tilt the odds against us”.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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