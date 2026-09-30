Study finds potential link between flu and Parkinson’s

Both Influenza and COVID-19 are infections caused by a class of viruses called RNA viruses, which use RNA instead of DNA as their genetic material. (Credits: Unsplash)

Can the flu eventually increase the risk of Parkinson’s? A study from Hyderabad’s CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology suggests it could.

The study, conducted by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports in its latest issue, states that several emerging studies have linked Influenza and COVID-19 to elevated risks of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease.

Both Influenza and COVID-19 are infections caused by a class of viruses called RNA viruses, which use RNA instead of DNA as their genetic material.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The recent study from scientist Swasti Raychaudhuri’s lab at CCMB explores how these RNA virus infections trigger molecular changes linked to neurodegeneration and identifies a molecular safeguard against this damage. However, while the study proposes that this mechanism “might contribute” to the viral etiology of Parkinson’s, it does not demonstrate that an infection ultimately causes Parkinson’s disease.