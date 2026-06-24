Five months on, 250+ foreign medical graduates in Delhi await internship seats after stipend row

Without completing the compulsory one-year internship, these graduates cannot register with the Medical Council of India (MCI) to practise medicine.

More than 250 foreign medical graduates (FMGs) in Delhi have been waiting for nearly five months to secure internship seats at medical colleges and hospitals, with institutions reportedly reluctant to offer placements because of the financial burden of paying stipends mandated by the Supreme Court.

Without completing the compulsory one-year internship, these graduates cannot register with the Medical Council of India (MCI) to practise medicine. They are also ineligible to pursue postgraduate medical courses, which would put their careers on hold.

The affected students are part of the 346 candidates from Delhi who cleared the last session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), a screening test conducted twice a year for Indian students who obtain medical degrees abroad. Graduates from all countries, except the USA, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, are required to clear the FMGE before they can practise in India. In addition to qualifying for the examination, they must complete a mandatory internship in India.