Fit Bengaluru executive suffers heart attack although his tests were normal 6 months ago: What did he miss?

HbA1c, or glycated haemoglobin, reflects the average blood glucose levels over the past two to three months.

When a 48-year-old senior executive in Bengaluru had a heart attack despite being a regular exerciser with normal markers in blood, lipid and sugar tests just about six months ago, I repeated the routine blood sugar and HbA1c (average blood sugar count of three months) tests. Particularly so because he had a family history. His regular blood sugar count was 400 and his HbA1c reading was 13.5%. During this period, he had persistent work stress, which was accelerated by a new deadline-driven project. It had raised his cortisol levels alarmingly, which in turn had spiked his blood sugar levels.

What people with family history or any other risk factor do not know is that BP and sugar spikes can come in short intervals. Which is why, some people need two tests a year, or at six-month gaps, to better regulate their parameters and avoid a heart attack. Research also shows that major life events within a three-month period are associated with accelerated increases in A1c.