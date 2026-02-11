Can fish oil supps be taken together with BP control pills? A cardiologist explains

Some people see fish oil as a natural complement to prescription therapy. Understand benefits, risk and dosage

4 min readFeb 11, 2026 04:00 PM IST
fish oilFish oil is often suggested as an adjunct to reduce or limit the risk of developing heart disease. (Source: Pixabay)
Written by Dr Ranjan Modi

Many of my hypertension patients ask me if they can take fish oil supplements along with their regular blood pressure medication. Fish oil supplements have long been seen as heart-healthy. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, they’re often recommended for supporting cardiovascular health, lowering triglycerides and even helping with mild inflammation. So naturally, patients wonder if they are safe to be taken with drugs.

In most cases, the answer is yes. Fish oil supplements do not counteract blood pressure medications but rather should be taken wisely by somebody who understands how these products work. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to support heart health in various ways, by reducing inflammation in blood vessels, increasing arterial elasticity and decreasing triglyceride levels. Additionally, there is some evidence to suggest that Omega-3 fatty acids may modestly lower blood pressure by improving vascular health. Therefore, fish oil is often suggested as an adjunct to reduce or limit the risk of developing heart disease.

Because of these benefits, some people see fish oil as a natural complement to prescription therapy. And indeed, it typically does not interfere with widely used medications such as ACE inhibitors, ARBs (both blood pressure lowering drugs), calcium channel blockers (prevent calcium from entering blood vessels), beta blockers (suppress stress hormones) and diuretics.

When should you watch your fish oil intake?

Still, there is an important nuance. If your medication is already keeping your blood pressure in a healthy range, adding fish oil could enhance the effect slightly. For most individuals, this isn’t a problem. But in some cases — particularly among older adults or those on multiple medications — blood pressure may dip too low. Symptoms like dizziness, light-headedness, or fainting, especially when standing up quickly, can signal that blood pressure has dropped more than intended.

Another factor to consider is bleeding risk. Fish oil has a mild blood-thinning effect. At standard supplement doses, this effect is usually small and not clinically significant. However, at higher doses — typically more than 3 grams of combined EPA and DHA per day — the risk of bleeding can increase. This is especially important for people who are already taking blood thinners such as aspirin or newer anticoagulant medications.

Are you getting enough Omega-3?

Dosage plays a central role in determining safety. Many over-the-counter fish oil capsules contain about 1,000 milligrams of fish oil, but only around 300 milligrams of actual Omega-3 fatty acids. For general heart health, this standard amount is widely considered safe. Higher doses, often used for lowering triglycerides or achieving a measurable blood pressure effect, should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Omega-3 fatty acids are sensitive to heat, light, and oxygen. If supplements are poorly stored or close to expiration, oxidation can reduce effectiveness and produce a rancid smell or aftertaste. While this doesn’t necessarily mean the dosage is inaccurate, it can impact the supplement’s quality and potential benefit.

Another consideration is bioavailability — how well your body absorbs the Omega-3s. Some forms may be better absorbed, especially when taken without food. This means two supplements listing the same EPA/DHA amount may not have identical effects in the body.

The big picture

It’s also worth remembering that while fish oil can support heart health, it is not a substitute for blood pressure medication or other lifestyle measures. Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing sodium intake, limiting alcohol, and managing stress remain the most powerful tools for controlling hypertension.

For someone with stable blood pressure who wants to add a standard-dose fish oil supplement, the risk is typically low. Monitoring blood pressure at home during the first few weeks can offer reassurance. And as with any supplement, informing your doctor ensures your overall treatment plan remains coordinated and safe.

(Dr Modi is a senior consultant, interventional cardiology, Medanta Hospital, Noida)

 

