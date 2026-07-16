The fish oil myth: Why your Omega-3 supplement may not be helping your heart 

Picture this: You’re standing in the supplement aisle, staring at a bottle of fish oil that promises to “support heart health.” It seems like a sensible investment. You don’t eat much fish, so popping a capsule every morning feels like an easy way to protect your heart. It’s a belief shared by millions of people. In fact, about one in five adults over 60 takes fish oil supplements. The problem? The science behind those claims doesn’t hold up nearly as well as the marketing.

For years, the idea that fish oil supplements prevent heart disease was largely built on observational studies showing that populations eating more fatty fish had lower rates of cardiovascular disease. But observational studies can only identify associations — they cannot prove cause and effect. People who regularly eat fish also tend to have healthier overall diets, exercise more and consume less processed meat, all of which independently reduce cardiovascular risk. When researchers finally put fish oil supplements to the test in large, randomized controlled trials — the gold standard of medical evidence — the results were disappointing.

A landmark meta-analysis published in JAMA Cardiology, involving more than 77,000 participants, found that marine-derived omega-3 supplements were not associated with significant reductions in heart attacks, strokes, coronary heart disease, or major vascular events in the general population. In other words, the cardiovascular benefits seen in people who eat fish did not translate into swallowing an over-the-counter fish oil capsule.

The supplement isn’t the same as the food

One reason is that eating fish delivers far more than just Omega-3 fats. Fish provides high-quality protein, vitamins, minerals, and replaces less healthy foods in the diet. Simply isolating Omega-3 into a capsule doesn’t recreate those dietary benefits. This is why organisations like the American Heart Association continue to recommend eating two servings of fatty fish per week rather than relying on supplements.

Quality is another major problem

Unlike prescription medications, dietary supplements are regulated as foods rather than drugs. Manufacturers are not required to demonstrate that their products actually prevent disease before selling them. An analysis of more than 2,800 fish oil supplement labels found that roughly 2,000 carried heart-health claims, despite the lack of convincing evidence supporting cardiovascular protection in healthy adults.

Researchers have also found substantial variability in the actual Omega-3 content of commercially available supplements. Some products contain far less of these Omega-3 fats than consumers expect.

There’s another concern: Oxidation

Omega-3 fatty acids are chemically fragile and easily damaged by heat, oxygen and light during manufacturing and storage. Oxidised fish oil loses biological activity and may even promote inflammation rather than reduce it. Laboratory testing has shown that many commercially available fish oil products contain significant levels of oxidation.

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So are Omega-3 supplements useless?

Not at all. They simply have a much narrower role than marketing suggests. Evidence supports Omega-3 supplementation — of prescription strength and not OTCs — in certain situations:

Prescription-strength EPA (icosapent ethyl) has been shown to reduce cardiovascular events in selected high-risk patients who have elevated triglycerides despite taking statins.

Fish oil at doses above 2 grams per day can significantly lower triglyceride levels.

Omega-3s are important for fetal brain and eye development during pregnancy.

Some evidence suggests benefits for rheumatoid arthritis, dry eye disease, and certain mood disorders, although results are mixed.

Regular dietary omega-3 intake may support overall brain and eye health.

These benefits, however, should not be confused with preventing heart disease in otherwise healthy people using low-dose, over-the-counter supplements. They aren’t completely harmless either. Fish oil supplements can cause fishy burps, bloating, nausea, and diarrhoea. Higher doses (typically above 4 grams per day) have also been associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation in some studies. Most over-the-counter capsules contain around 300–500 mg of Omega 3, well below prescription doses used to lower triglycerides.

Who might actually benefit?

Supplementation may be reasonable for people who:

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Eat less than one or two servings of fatty fish each week

Have elevated triglycerides (under medical supervision)

Have specific medical conditions where a clinician recommends omega-3 therapy

For everyone else, especially those with normal triglyceride levels, there is little evidence that routine OTC fish oil supplementation prevents cardiovascular disease.

The biggest misconception is that an inexpensive over-the-counter fish oil capsule can substitute for a healthy diet or meaningfully reduce heart disease risk on its own.

If your goal is cardiovascular health, your priorities should be to eat fatty fish like salmon, sardines, trout, or mackerel twice a week. Include plant omega-3 sources such as walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. Reduce excess intake of ultra-processed foods and refined seed oils to improve overall dietary quality. Reserve prescription Omega-3 therapy for situations where it has proven benefit, such as high triglycerides under a physician’s care.

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In nutrition, context matters. You can’t out-supplement an unhealthy diet — and for most healthy people, fish on the plate is still far more powerful than fish oil in a pill.

(Dr Tickoo is Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)