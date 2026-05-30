Nearly 1 in 3 Indian children still underweight: What NFHS-6 says about childhood nutrition

Stunting and undernutrition continue to be a problem for one in three children, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6). Although it shows notable gains in healthcare and social development, significant gaps continue to affect millions of women and children.

Released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the survey covering nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts shows improvements in maternal healthcare, institutional deliveries, child immunisation and health insurance coverage. However, the data also reveals that several critical indicators remain far from universal levels, underscoring the scale of work still required to achieve equitable health outcomes.

Maternal health: Progress with some gaps

The survey reports that 95.9 per cent of pregnant women received antenatal care, up from 92.6 per cent in the previous round. Yet only 65.2 per cent completed the recommended minimum of four antenatal care visits, meaning more than one-third of expectant mothers still do not receive adequate continuity of care during pregnancy.

Institutional deliveries have risen to 90.6 per cent, but nearly one in ten births still take place outside health facilities. Similarly, 8.7 per cent of births are not attended by skilled health personnel, while almost 15 per cent of newborns miss postnatal care within the crucial first two days after delivery.

Maternal nutrition remains another area of concern. Just 54.9 per cent of women consumed iron and folic acid supplements for at least 100 days during pregnancy, and only 37.8 per cent completed the recommended 180-day course.

Child nutrition still a major challenge

Among the most pressing concerns highlighted by NFHS-6 is the continuing burden of child undernutrition.

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Although stunting among children under five years has declined from 35.5 per cent to 29.3 per cent, nearly three out of every ten children remain affected. Underweight prevalence stands at 31.8 per cent, while 5.2 per cent of children continue to suffer from severe wasting.

The findings suggest that despite improvements under nutrition programmes, undernutrition continues to affect a substantial proportion of India’s children.

Breastfeeding practices also indicate room for improvement. Only half of newborns are breastfed within one hour of birth, while 40.5 per cent of infants aged six to eight months do not receive complementary foods alongside breast milk as recommended.

Universal immunisation still elusive

India’s immunisation programme has recorded gains, with full vaccination coverage among children aged 12–23 months increasing to 87.1 per cent.

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However, the figures indicate that nearly 13 per cent of children are still not fully immunised. Coverage of the second dose of the measles-containing vaccine stands at 71.8 per cent, leaving more than a quarter of eligible children without complete protection against a preventable disease.

Public health experts note that the final stretch towards universal immunisation often involves reaching remote, marginalised and migrant populations where service delivery remains challenging.

Health insurance expands but large sections still unprotected

Health insurance or financing scheme coverage has increased significantly from 41 per cent to 60.2 per cent of households, reflecting the expansion of government-backed health protection initiatives.

Yet the data also means that nearly four in ten households remain outside any form of health insurance coverage, leaving them vulnerable to catastrophic healthcare expenditures and medical debt.

New health challenges emerging

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Beyond traditional indicators, the survey also flags the growing challenge of non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health risks.

India now faces a dual burden of persistent undernutrition alongside rising levels of overweight and obesity among adults. Public health experts warn that this transition will require a greater focus on preventive healthcare, healthier diets and behaviour-change interventions.

The NFHS-6 findings highlight the challenge policymakers face to sustain recent improvements while addressing the stubborn gaps that continue to affect maternal health, child nutrition, immunisation coverage, financial protection and women’s empowerment.