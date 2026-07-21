Fatty pancreas may be a warning sign for diabetes, pancreatitis and cancer: Global experts

For years, doctors often dismissed fat in the pancreas as an incidental finding on scans, possibly a by-product of ageing or weight gain. But an international panel of experts is challenging that assumption, arguing that excessive fat in this small but vital organ may represent an overlooked disorder linked to diabetes, pancreatitis and even pancreatic cancer.

While many questions remain unanswered, the message is clear: the pancreas deserves far more attention than it has received.

The pancreas rarely enjoys the same public attention as the heart, liver or kidneys. Tucked deep within the abdomen, it produces digestive enzymes that help break down food and hormones, including insulin, that regulate blood sugar.

When the pancreas works well, few people think about it. When it doesn’t, the consequences can be devastating. Pancreatitis can cause severe abdominal pain and repeated hospital admissions. Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer, largely because it is often diagnosed late. Type 2 diabetes affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, placing enormous strain on health systems.

Now, a group of international experts believes these conditions may share a common thread that has long been underestimated: excess fat within the pancreas itself. Published in ‘Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology,’ the consensus statement proposes a new framework for understanding what the authors call Fatty Pancreas Disorder (FPD)—a condition they argue deserves recognition as an early pathological change rather than an incidental imaging finding.

Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-Doc for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, who is part of the international committee, says the consensus assumes significance for Indians. “That’s because our own research has shown that even individuals who are not obese have excess fat deposited in organs such as the liver and pancreas. Indians tend to develop ectopic fat at lower body weights than many Western populations,” he says.

Not all fat in the pancreas is harmful

The first point the experts make is perhaps the most important. Having fat in the pancreas is not automatically a disease. Like many organs, the pancreas naturally contains small amounts of fat, which tend to increase with age. The challenge lies in determining when normal fat accumulation becomes excessive enough to interfere with the organ’s function.

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So, the panel carefully distinguishes between intrapancreatic fat deposition — simply the presence of fat — and Fatty Pancreas Disorder, which refers to abnormal fat accumulation believed to increase disease risk.

Why obesity doesn’t explain everything

For decades, conventional wisdom suggested that fat simply “overflowed” into organs once the body’s normal fat stores became full. That explanation turns out to be incomplete. Although obesity remains an important risk factor, the consensus statement argues that pancreatic fat follows a far more complicated pattern. Research has shown that people with similar body weights can have strikingly different amounts of fat inside their pancreas. Some lean individuals develop Fatty Pancreas Disorder, while others with obesity do not. Likewise, fat in the liver and fat in the pancreas do not always occur together, despite assumptions that they are closely linked.

Instead, pancreatic fat appears to reflect a complex interaction between ageing, diet, alcohol use, smoking, genetics, metabolism and other environmental influences.

Rather than treating pancreatic fat as merely another consequence of obesity, the experts argue that it should be understood as a distinct biological process with its own causes and consequences.

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The pancreas may be sending early warning signals

According to the consensus statement, fat cells embedded within the pancreas actively communicate with neighbouring pancreatic cells. They release fatty acids, inflammatory molecules and chemical signals capable of altering how surrounding tissues function. Over time, this environment may trigger chronic low-grade inflammation, cellular stress and structural changes throughout the pancreas.

Initially, these changes may produce no symptoms at all. But over months or years, they could gradually damage the cells responsible for producing digestive enzymes and insulin. That’s why the authors describe Fatty Pancreas Disorder as an early organ-specific pathological state— one that may set the stage for disease long before symptoms appear.

Growing evidence links fatty pancreas to serious disease

Perhaps the strongest part of the consensus statement is its review of evidence connecting pancreatic fat with major illnesses. Large MRI studies have found that people with Fatty Pancreas Disorder face a substantially higher risk of developing acute pancreatitis than those without it, even after accounting for body weight and other established risk factors. Evidence also links excessive pancreatic fat with chronic pancreatitis and type 2 diabetes. Multiple systematic reviews have reported that individuals diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are considerably more likely to have Fatty Pancreas Disorder than people without cancer.

Although this does not mean pancreatic fat inevitably causes cancer, the consistency of the findings has prompted researchers to investigate whether pancreatic fat may contribute to the earliest stages of tumour development. The authors are careful not to overstate the evidence.

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MRI is becoming the gold standard

If pancreatic fat matters, how should doctors measure it? The consensus strongly favours MRI. Unlike ultrasound, which depends heavily on operator experience, or CT scans, which expose patients to radiation, MRI provides a detailed and quantitative assessment of fat throughout the pancreas.

Importantly, the experts caution against relying on routine endoscopic ultrasound findings alone. Many patients identified as having fatty pancreas on ultrasound do not meet MRI criteria, highlighting the need for more accurate imaging techniques.

Even so, MRI is not yet the final answer. Different scanners, imaging protocols and analysis methods can produce varying measurements, making standardisation an important goal for future research. The expert panel unanimously concluded that current evidence does not support a single universal MRI cut-off for diagnosis.

What patients should—and shouldn’t—take away

For readers, the message is one of awareness rather than alarm. No one should seek a pancreatic MRI simply because they have heard of Fatty Pancreas Disorder. Nor should anyone panic if a scan incidentally reports fat within the pancreas. Instead, the consensus highlights the importance of looking at pancreatic health in the broader context of lifestyle and metabolic risk.

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Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco, limiting heavy alcohol consumption and managing diabetes remain among the most effective ways to protect the pancreas. At the same time, doctors may increasingly begin paying closer attention to pancreatic fat when interpreting imaging studies, particularly in people with multiple metabolic risk factors.