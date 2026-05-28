My patient had high Vitamin B12 levels and fatty liver: Why high vitamin levels are clues to diseases

A 52-year-old businessman underwent a routine health evaluation after complaining of persistent fatigue, reduced stamina and abdominal heaviness that had gradually worsened over several months. He was not taking vitamin supplements and had never received vitamin B12 injections, making one laboratory result particularly surprising: his vitamin B12 levels were above 2,000 picograms per millilitre (normal being up to 900 picograms per millilitre).

The patient initially assumed the elevated vitamin level was a positive sign. Like many people, he associated vitamin B12 with energy, nerve health and improved metabolism. But further evaluation revealed fatty liver disease with early liver inflammation. Doctors explained that the liver serves as the body’s main storage site for vitamin B12. When liver cells become damaged or inflamed, stored vitamin B12 can leak into the bloodstream, producing abnormally high serum levels.

The high B12 reading, in other words, was not a marker of better health. It was an early clue pointing toward underlying liver dysfunction.

Why liver disease raises Vitamin B12 levels

The liver plays a central role in storing and regulating vitamin B12 inside the body. Under normal conditions, the vitamin remains tightly regulated within liver tissue. But when liver cells become inflamed or injured — whether due to fatty liver disease, hepatitis, alcohol-related liver damage or cirrhosis — vitamin B12 can spill into the bloodstream.

This can produce unexpectedly high serum B12 levels even in people who are not consuming supplements. Increasingly, we are seeing elevated B12 as a biochemical marker that may sometimes indicate liver stress rather than nutritional abundance. Fatty liver disease, in particular, has become one of the most common reasons for unexplained high B12 levels because of its rising prevalence alongside obesity, diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

High Vitamin B12 levels are early markers of cancer

I recall another patient whose white blood cell count had climbed to 1.45 lakh (normal is 4,000 to 11,000 cells per microlitre) of blood and his platelet count to 6.5 lakh (normal is up to 4.5 lakh). His uric acid levels were elevated.

The patient was eventually diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia, or CML, a slow-progressing blood cancer. Patients usually have a long-term remission and stay on life-long medication.

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In chronic myeloid leukemia, the bone marrow begins producing excessive numbers of abnormal white blood cells known as granulocytes. These cells release large amounts of proteins that bind to vitamin B12 in the bloodstream. As the number of these binding proteins rises, serum B12 levels can become markedly elevated.

Hematologists have long recognised that very high B12 levels can occur in slow blood cancers such as chronic myeloid leukaemia, polycythemia vera, essential thrombocythemia and certain leukemias and lymphomas. In some patients, unexplained B12 elevation may even become an early clue before cancer is formally diagnosed. Some gastrointestinal cancers may also cause elevated B12 through increased production of transport proteins or tissue breakdown.

Kidney disease alters vitamin metabolism

Chronic kidney disease can also produce high B12 levels. Under normal conditions, the kidneys help clear various proteins from circulation, including proteins involved in B12 transport. When kidney filtration declines, these proteins accumulate in the bloodstream, leading to elevated serum B12 measurements.

Once again, the rise may not indicate vitamin excess but altered metabolism and impaired clearance.

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Autoimmune and inflammatory disorders may be a trigger

Researchers have observed elevated B12 levels in certain autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. These alter liver metabolism and increase production of B12-binding proteins.

One of the more complex aspects of vitamin B12 biology is that some patients can show normal or elevated serum levels while still remaining functionally deficient at the tissue level. In these situations, the vitamin circulates in blood but is not being properly utilised inside cells.

Patients may continue to develop fatigue, cognitive symptoms, numbness or anaemia despite apparently adequate laboratory values. To identify these cases, doctors sometimes order metabolic tests such as homocysteine and methylmalonic acid, or MMA. Elevated homocysteine levels may indicate impaired B12 function because vitamin B12 is required for homocysteine metabolism.

Similarly, elevated MMA levels can signal tissue-level B12 deficiency even when serum B12 appears normal or high.

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For physicians, persistently elevated B12 in someone not taking supplements is a signal to look deeper, particularly if accompanied by symptoms such as fatigue, weight loss, night sweats, enlarged lymph nodes or abnormal blood counts. Sometimes the body’s warning signs appear not through deficiency, but through excess.

(Dr Tickoo is senior director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)