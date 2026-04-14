Fatty liver disease spirals in India since 1990, driven by diabetes and obesity: Study raises red flags

Dr Palnitkar said it was not uncommon for practically every health facility to have a fatty liver clinic. (Representational image/File)

About one in six people worldwide — 16% of the global population — were living with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) or what we know as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in 2023, marking a 143% increase since 1990.

India has shown a sharp rise in MASLD prevalence, up 23.19 per cent from 1990 to 2023. India’s age-standardised MASLD prevalence rate rose from 10,191 per 100,000 in 1990 to 12,555 per 100,000 in 2023. The findings, published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, show that the spike is increasingly driven by rising metabolic risk factors, including high blood sugar and obesity.

“India’s case spiral aligns with South Asian patterns, driven by metabolic risks amid population expansion,” Dr Mahaveer Golechha, Professor, IIPH-Gandhinagar and contributing author of the Global Burden of Diseases, 2023, told The Indian Express. He also explained that there had been a slight drop in DALYs (Disability-Adjusted Life Years, a metric representing years of healthy life lost due to illness, disability, or premature death). As per the study, the age-standardised DALY rate for MASLD in India fell slightly from 23.8 per 100,000 in 1990 to 21.1 per 100,000 in 2023, a 11.3 per cent decrease.