Why fatty liver warning is easy to ignore: My patient thought her bloating was because of an irregular diet

A 42-year-old corporate professional had been experiencing frequent bloating for several months. She assumed it was due to irregular meals, work-related stress and occasional overeating. Antacids provided temporary relief but the discomfort kept returning. During a routine health check-up, an abdominal ultrasound revealed fatty liver disease.

Apart from being overweight and having borderline high cholesterol, she had no obvious symptoms. Many like her often experience bloating after a heavy meal, eating too quickly, or consuming certain foods. In many cases, it is linked to common digestive issues such as acidity, indigestion, or gas. However, when bloating becomes frequent, persistent, or occurs without an obvious trigger, it may be worth evaluating further. It could be indicative of fatty liver disease, which is becoming increasingly common among Indians.

Fatty liver has emerged as one of the most prevalent liver disorders around the globe, with India witnessing a similar trend. Increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol, along with sedentary lifestyle choices, are some of the key reasons behind the rising burden of fatty liver disease. While bloating alone does not indicate a liver problem, recurrent abdominal discomfort can sometimes be a subtle sign that something more may be going on beneath the surface.

Could bloating be connected with fatty liver disease?

The liver plays a vital role in metabolism, digestion, and nutrient absorption. As fat deposits increase within the liver, the organ can become enlarged. While this may not cause significant pain, some individuals may experience a sensation of fullness, heaviness, or mild bloating in the abdomen.

However, it is important to understand that bloating is not considered a classic or definitive symptom of fatty liver disease. More commonly, bloating is related to gastrointestinal conditions such as indigestion, food intolerance, acid reflux, or irritable bowel syndrome. However, if bloating occurs regularly, persists for weeks, or develops without an obvious trigger, it may be worth investigating further.

Oversight is one of the key reasons why fatty liver disease frequently remains undetected until it is identified during a routine health check-up or imaging test performed for another reason.

The silent nature of fatty liver

A major challenge with fatty liver disease is that many people do not experience any symptoms at all. The condition is often discovered incidentally during routine blood tests or abdominal ultrasounds. This makes awareness and regular health screening particularly important for individuals who are overweight or living with diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure.

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Some individuals may experience non-specific symptoms such as fatigue, reduced energy levels, a feeling of fullness in the upper right side of the abdomen, or difficulty losing weight. Because these symptoms are subtle and can be attributed to several other conditions, they are frequently overlooked.

Why is fatty liver spiralling?

The increasing prevalence of fatty liver disease reflects broader lifestyle and metabolic health trends. Obesity, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and abnormal cholesterol levels are becoming increasingly common across India. Contributing factors include physical inactivity, excessive consumption of calorie-dense foods, irregular meal timings, chronic stress, and inadequate sleep.

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What makes the situation more concerning is that fatty liver is no longer a condition seen only among older adults. Increasingly, it is being diagnosed in younger individuals, many of whom are asymptomatic. This underscores the importance of paying attention to seemingly minor health changes, particularly in people with underlying metabolic risk factors.

Simple investigations such as liver function tests, blood sugar assessments, lipid profile testing, and abdominal ultrasound scans can often provide valuable insights into the source of persistent symptoms.

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Why early detection matters

If left unmanaged, fatty liver disease can progress beyond simple fat accumulation. In some individuals, it may lead to liver inflammation, a condition known as steatohepatitis, which can eventually progress to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver failure.

The encouraging news is that fatty liver disease is often reversible in its early stages. Managing body weight, engaging in regular physical activity, following a balanced diet, improving sleep quality, and maintaining healthy blood glucose and cholesterol levels can significantly improve liver health and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

(Dr Chatterjee is senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Delhi)