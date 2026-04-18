Fatty liver in the 30s: Young executive was fit on the outside but organ was failing within

Written by Dr Yogesh Batra

Anirudh was the prototype of the “work hard, party harder” generation that defines urban India. A boy from small town India, who had cracked IIT, landed a top job with an MNC and was settled in his condominium life with a wife and daughter, had not thought that his health was slipping away in the chase. A routine corporate health check-up showed that he had grade 3 fatty liver with some nodules on them, an early sign of liver cancer. He was just 35.

Anirudh took the full body check-up test when he developed mild pain in the right upper abdomen. The liver function test showed elevated liver enzymes, his blood sugar was high and his lipids were deranged. In addition, the fibroscan revealed that he had a CAP value of 390, which indicates excessive fat accumulation in the liver, and E value of 20 kPa, which indicates cirrhosis or scarring of liver tissue. A repeat ultrasound also showed a small nodule in the liver, which was suspected to be liver cancer. During the course of the day his life had changed completely. He was diagnosed with Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) or fatty liver disease caused by metabolic conditions like obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

The liver is a large organ and at times liver damage may become extensive without any clinical symptoms and may only be picked up on investigations. This is a scenario we are seeing increasingly in the obese and diabetics where the incidence of asymptomatic fibrosis and cirrhosis can be as high as 70% and may even lead to the development of liver cancer before any symptoms happen.

What triggered his fatty liver?

At work, his stress was intense, the hours long but the fact that he earned more than his father did in a year kept him motivated. He also embraced a new lifestyle. Evenings became social rituals — frequent parties, alcohol, eating out. Exercise was non-existent. Within two years, he gained 20 kg. What looked like success on the outside was, in reality, a slow metabolic decline.

Like most young professionals, he ignored the warning signs and had never got a regular check-up done, thinking he did not need it as he felt fine. Silently, he had progressed to advanced liver disease, without ever feeling seriously ill. “Why me?” he asked when the test results came out. What he did not know was that fatty liver was no longer confined to middle age. Increasingly, it is being diagnosed in people in their 20s and 30s, driven by high-calorie diets, sedentary work, chronic stress, poor sleep and rising alcohol intake. In fact, MASLD has now become the leading cause of liver disease, replacing infections like Hepatitis B and C.

The liver, central to metabolism, begins to store fat when overwhelmed. Over time, this can trigger inflammation, scarring (fibrosis), cirrhosis (irreversible scarring), and even cancer — often without symptoms. Many patients feel completely normal even as the disease progresses. In fact, a significant proportion of obese diabetics with fatty liver may already have underlying cirrhosis, sometimes discovered only when complications arise.

Anirudh’s condition required immediate and multi-layered intervention.

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What treatment protocol helped him?

Small cancers can be treated with ablative therapies, which use heat from radio waves or microwaves to kill cancer cells with management of cirrhosis. In more advanced situations, options such as targeted therapy, immunotherapy or even liver transplantation may be required — but these depend on timely diagnosis, financial resources and donor availability. Anirudh needed ablation.

He was first started on medication to bring his diabetes under tight control — an essential step because uncontrolled blood sugar accelerates liver damage. At the same time, he was advised a complete lifestyle overhaul. Weight loss became a priority, with even a 7–10% reduction capable of significantly decreasing liver fat and inflammation. His diet was restructured — cutting down on sugar, refined carbohydrates and processed foods — while increasing fibre and protein intake.

Physical activity, once absent, became central to his routine. Regular exercise, along with yoga and meditation, not only helped reduce weight but also improved insulin sensitivity and stress levels — both critical in halting disease progression. Alcohol, which had quietly become a habit, was stopped.

Because fatty liver often progresses silently, it needs continuous monitoring—periodic liver tests, imaging, and FibroScan assessments to track liver stiffness and detect any worsening early.

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For Anirudh, the turning point was not just medical—it was psychological. He took a six-month sabbatical from work. For the first time, health became his primary focus. With sustained lifestyle changes, medical adherence and regular follow-up, his diabetes came under control, his fitness improved and his disease stabilised. Although fatty liver develops silently, it can be altered if detected early and managed aggressively.

Unlike many chronic diseases, fatty liver is largely preventable and, in its early stages, reversible. Sustained weight loss, regular exercise, dietary discipline and metabolic control can not only halt progression but, in some cases, reverse liver damage. Even early fibrosis and cirrhosis can stabilise with consistent intervention.

But the real challenge is awareness. Most young Indians still associate obesity and diabetes with heart disease. The link to liver failure and cancer remains under-recognised. That gap is dangerous. Because fatty liver doesn’t just creep up — it progresses quietly, often revealing itself only when the damage is advanced.

(Dr Yogesh Batra, senior consultant, gastroenterology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi)