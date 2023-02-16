How to lose weight the right way: Fat loss, fat burning and a low cal diet

Can you lose fat but not your weight? Can you burn fat, yet not lose fat? These are questions that many do not stop to ponder about in their weight loss journey. Yet a clear understanding is required if we want to lose weight and not gain it back.

FAT LOSS AND ITS LINK TO BODY WEIGHT

Weight loss is not just about losing body fat. Our total body weight is made up of muscles, bones and water. Since 70 per cent of the human body is water, it has a bearing on your weight. Besides, with a rigorous workout regime, you may lose fat but build lean muscle mass. It is about one making way for the other. In fact, you could add more muscle than losing fat, so that your net weight could even go up. For example, lifting weights increases your muscle faster, which ups body metabolism. This in turn could lead to body fat loss.

FAT LOSS AND CALORIE COUNTING

The most important part of fat loss is to ensure that the body doesn’t gain it back. For that, there has to be a consistent calorie-deficit in the body, which means your calorie intake through your diet has to be lower than what is required so that the deficit can be made up by drawing on stored fat in your body. So, if you need 2,000 calories in a normal circumstance, you eat 1,500 calories to create a negative energy balance in your body. Given this denial, you draw on your fat reserves and eliminate them. This will help in fat loss.

But do watch out that you are growing muscles with enough protein and maintain a good balance of all three macronutrients — carbohydrates, proteins and fats — to keep weight sustainable. Remember you need to count total calories and distribute them among food sources. With calorie deficit and good protein intake, you can drop body fat. Also the timing of the dietary intake of carbohydrates matters. So if you have them pre- or post-workout, it will be used up for either working the body and reviving the body and will have far lesser chances of being stored as fat.

A maintainable caloric deficit should probably be around 300-500 calories lesser. The Institute of Medicine and the American Heart Association recommend a total fat intake of 25-35 per cent of calories. So don’t let fat intake go too low, say under 20 per cent.

WHAT IS FAT BURNING?

Burning fat means you are using your fat reservoirs for drawing energy and powering up your body. That happens when carbohydrates, the body’s most accessible source of energy, is in short supply. If you don’t have enough carbohydrates in the diet to support the energy needs of an intense workout, you will perforce burn fats to fuel up. But then watch your dietary fat intake in a low carb and adequate protein scenario. Those on a keto diet definitely burn fat but if you pile up fatty foods in excess, then you are adding more than you can burn. So technically you might be burning fat but not losing fat because you are building the reserve as well. We go wrong on basic calculations.

COMMON MISTAKES WE MAKE

Fat burn has to be complemented by a calorie-deficit diet. You cannot eat immediately after your intense activity routine. Most of us have a tendency to load up after a workout. That cuts down the little benefit of the exercise you acquire in a day. Do not skip meals, eliminate munching on junk food and because most Indians have a sweet tooth, avoid sweetmeats in your weight loss journey. We still do not have enough fibres, fruits and vegetables, which should make up half our daily food quota. Give up instant, ready-to-cook meals even if you are too tired. Lack of sleep slows down metabolism and may lead to fat build-up. So, rest, destress and sleep adequately. Drink enough water to flush out toxins. Stop binge-drinking immediately and if not workouts, begin with walks, jogs and then go for a run if you want to use up those fat cells to boost your energy.