Fake paneer can affect your protein intake: Why FSSAI’s new label norms matter

When people order paneer at a restaurant or buy it from a local dairy outlet, they assume they are getting the real thing — a fresh dairy product made from milk and valued for its high protein and calcium content. Few realise that in some cases, what is being sold as paneer may actually be an analogue product or faux paneer made using vegetable fats, starches and additives.

It is this growing gap between consumer expectation and product reality that has prompted the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to tighten regulations and crack down on the mislabelling of analogue paneer a few days ago. The move is both timely and necessary from a public health perspective. By directing that analogue products cannot be marketed or sold as paneer and must be clearly labelled for consumers, the regulator has taken an important step towards improving food transparency and protecting nutritional standards.

Why paneer is a nutrition powerhouse

Paneer occupies a special place in the Indian diet. Prepared by curdling milk, it is one of the most accessible and widely consumed sources of high-quality protein, particularly for vegetarians.

Rich in calcium, healthy fats and complete proteins, containing all essential amino acids, paneer supports muscle maintenance, tissue repair and several critical metabolic processes. For millions of Indians, it serves as an essential component of balanced nutrition. This is precisely why the distinction between genuine paneer and analogue substitutes matters.

Hidden nutritional and health risks

Analogue paneer is designed to resemble traditional paneer in appearance, texture and culinary use, but its composition is often very different. Instead of being derived primarily from milk proteins and milk fat, many analogue variants are produced using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and stabilising agents.

The concern is not that these products are inherently unsafe if manufactured according to food safety standards. The real issue lies in nutritional substitution without consumer awareness.

Traditional paneer is a rich source of complete protein, providing all essential amino acids required for muscle repair, immune function, hormonal balance and metabolic regulation. It also offers bioavailable calcium, which is vital for bone health, nerve signalling and muscular function.

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When consumers unknowingly replace milk-based paneer with analogue substitutes that contain lower-quality proteins or significantly less protein, they may fall short of their daily nutritional requirements. Over time, this can be particularly concerning for children in growth phases, older adults vulnerable to muscle loss, and vegetarians who depend heavily on paneer as a key source of protein.

Another concern is the fat profile of many analogue products. Some formulations may contain refined vegetable fats that are nutritionally different from natural milk fat. Excessive consumption of highly processed fats, particularly when consumed regularly through restaurant or packaged foods, may contribute to unhealthy dietary patterns linked to obesity, metabolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk.

For individuals with liver disease, fatty liver, obesity or metabolic syndrome, repeated consumption of highly processed fat-rich substitutes can further complicate dietary management. Similarly, people managing gastrointestinal disorders often benefit from nutritionally predictable foods, making accurate labelling especially important.

There is also the issue of satiety and nutrient adequacy. Consumers may assume they are eating a protein-dense meal when in reality they are consuming a product with a very different nutritional composition. This mismatch can affect overall dietary planning and long-term nutritional balance. Consumers have the right to know whether they are purchasing a dairy-based protein source or a processed substitute so they can make informed decisions based on their health needs.

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Monitoring a key challenge

While the policy direction is commendable, its effectiveness will depend entirely on implementation. A significant portion of analogue paneer enters the market through informal supply chains involving local traders and small-scale suppliers. Monitoring these channels remains a major challenge. Without regular inspections, laboratory testing, compliance audits and strict action against violations, even the strongest regulatory intent risks remaining limited to paper.

(The author is senior consultant & director, Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Therapeutic Endoscopy, Aakash Healthcare)