Fake paneer and khoya seized in UP ahead of Holi: How do they impact your health?

Days ahead of Holi, the Uttar Pradesh food safety department took strict action against adulterated and contaminated milk products in at least two separate incidents. Around 1,400 kg of ‘khoya’ (milk solids) was destroyed after a raid in Jhansi and testing in a mobile laboratory revealed the presence of adulterants and fungus. In another incident, the department confiscated adulterated paneer at Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway. The paneer was to be supplied in Agra.

These reports emerged after the apex regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) last month urged all states to carry out anti-adulteration drives ahead of Holi. With a surge in the requirement for milk-based products such as ghee, khoya, and paneer around Holi and Diwali — at times overshooting milk production in places — there is usually an increase in adulteration. This is the reason food safety departments across the country usually carry out such drives each year around festival time.

What did the FSSAI say?

In order to ensure safety of milk products, sweets, and snacks during holi, the FSSAI asked all the states to carry out drives to check such commodities — depending on local eating habits. The food safety departments were asked to focus on “hot spots and sensitive locations.”

Importantly, the regulator said wherever possible the Food Safety on Wheels should be deployed. These are mobile laboratories that are equipped to test foods for 80 different parameters, including detection of common adulterants.

The states have been asked to submit the data of all the inspections carried out, sampling done, and the results by the end of the month.

What are the most common adulterants?

For most milk products, the adulteration is in the form of starch or saccharine (an artificial sweetener). Urea and detergent have also been found in milk and milk products. The availability and use of “analogue paneer” is also on the rise. It is essentially a non-dairy paneer where the milk fats and proteins are substituted by constituents such as vegetable oil, fats, vegetable proteins. With most people consuming this unknowingly, the regulator last year asked stakeholders whether terms such as “non-dairy” or “analogue” be used on packaged foods or in restaurant menu cards.

How does fake paneer impact health?

Consumption often leads to acute gastrointestinal distress, including abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and vomitting. Adulterants like urea and detergents can be toxic, causing damage to organs like the liver and kidneys. Analogue or adulterated paneer frequently lacks the protein and calcium found in real milk, offering 50% less protein and almost no essential nutrients. Unsafe, non-dairy, or chemical additives can trigger allergic reactions.

Regular consumption of chemicals used in adulteration can lead to chronic health issues, including cardiovascular diseases and, in some cases, cancer.

What are current checks and balances?

The current food safety regulations already state that packaged foods have to say “contains:….” and list out the non-milk constituents present in a food. When it comes to products where a constituent of milk is completely replaced by something else, the packaging must mention “Contains no milk…..” and mention the components that have been used instead.