Fainting frequently, Tanzanian man walks after doctor implants leadless pacemaker in heart through the neck vein

Fifty-year-old Stephen Cane from Tanzania had a rhythm problem in his heart. It was irregular and slow. But he could not be a candidate for a conventional pacemaker implant. He had a past history of stroke, had had an aortic valve replacement surgery and his overall body condition was not supportive enough as he suffered symptoms of breathlessness, weakness, lethargy and near fainting spells. He was scared of another open procedure because he didn’t want to contract an infection.

Cane found his answers from Dr Vanita Arora, Senior Consultant, Cardiac Electrophysiologist & Interventional Cardiologist, Department of Cardiac Pacing & Electrophysiology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. As his Holter showed >3 second long pauses, indicating slow heartbeat, she suggested an option of a leadless pacemaker.

But then another challenge arose. When the procedure was started, it was found that the veins of Cane’s legs were actually not connecting to the heart and there was an anatomical problem with both leg veins (Interrupted inferior vena cava IVC draining into Hemiazygous vein draining into Left persistent superior vena cava, LPSVC). “Since they could not find access through the leg, the doctor and her team implanted the leadless pacemaker using a pathway through the neck. They innovated,” says Cane, who was discharged from the hospital and is now back at his home.

What is a leadless pacemaker?

“No leads are required in this procedure; that’s why it is known as leadless pacemaker/wireless pacemaker. There is no surgery required either. Globally and in India, the human implantation of leadless pacemaker in India started from 2016 and is preferably done from the femoral approach (from the vein of the leg). The greatest advantage is that the patient doesn’t have any post-surgical complication like haematoma, bleeding risk in the pocket and infections. The conventional pacemaker develops wear and tear over the years, causing trouble to the patient in the form of lead failure. The leadless pacemaker avoids these issues. It is implanted from leg vein through a 27 Fr sheath, which is a huge sheath but a stitch is placed over the site after sheath removal, so that the patient can go home the next day,” says Dr Arora.

What are the conditions in which this procedure can be done?

Leadless pacemakers may be suitable for patients with permanent atrial fibrillation with bradycardia or bradycardia-tachycardia syndrome or those who infrequently require pacing. Leadless pacemakers are inappropriate for patients who require dual-chamber pacing, such as patients with certain forms of heart block or sinus node dysfunction.

“The leadless pacemaker is a very good alternative for patients with access problems of subclavian, axillary veins (upper limb veins), hence the femoral (lower limb vein) approach. But Cane’s case was unique, where the femoral approach did not work. Hence it was decided to take the access from the neck vein (jugular approach),” explains Dr Arora.

What about a jugular procedure?

Dr Arora did a lot of research before deciding on this alternative innovation. “This approach has not been done anywhere in the Asia-Pacific region. But I had read the literature of case reports from the Netherlands and Italy. I did a lot of thinking, revision and planning to do for the procedure as to where to park the stiff wire during serial dilation of the jugular vein. The curve on the catheter inserted from the neck vein was coronary sinus friendly, so I had to manoeuvre it to enter the Right Ventricular Outflow Tract. The distal end of the catheter was ‘upside down,’ hence using the deflectable tool, unlocking tool and deployment tool was on the basis of experience of the previous cases done and skill. The leadless pacemaker was implanted in the right ventricle (right lower chamber of heart) septal region successfully and the sheath was taken out. A figure of 8 stitches was done on the neck vein. The patient did well, could walk in a couple of hours and was ready to be discharged the next morning,” she says.

Which patients should go for this procedure?



Leadless pacemaker is a choice for patients with bad lungs, upper limb access problems, previously infected pacemakers, elderly patients who don’t want pacemaker surgery or want quick recovery.

What’s the frequency of use?

A total of about 70,000 leadless implants have been done in the US versus around 500 implants in India.

What about negotiating airport security systems?

If you get a leadless pacemaker implant, “the company provides you with a card that you can show to the security personnel. Airport security systems do not usually cause issues with pacemakers. Such patients can also go through manual scanning, if required,” adds Dr Arora.

(Dr Arora is president, Indian Society of Electrocardiology, vice-president, Indian Heart Rhythm Society, past president, IMA-NDB and Member of Executive Board of the World Society of Arrhythmias)