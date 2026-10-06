Extreme heat puts pregnant women, newborns at greater risk: Survey

Extreme heat is increasingly affecting pregnant women and newborns, with maternal healthcare professionals reporting a rise in heat-related complications and growing concerns over health-system preparedness, according to a new international survey commissioned by Wellcome, a global charitable foundation that funds health and scientific research.

The survey of 1,000 healthcare professionals across India, Australia, Brazil, the UK and Zimbabwe found that 73 per cent reported an increase in heat-related cases or complications affecting pregnant women over the past five years, while 76 per cent reported an increase affecting foetal or newborn health. Nearly all respondents said they had personally cared for a pregnant woman (98 per cent) or baby (99 per cent) whose health they believed had been affected by extreme heat.

India accounted for 200 respondents in the survey, which included obstetricians, gynaecologists, doctors, midwives, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers involved in pregnancy, childbirth, postnatal or newborn care. The survey was conducted online between September 17 and October 1.

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Separate India-specific research has highlighted the potential consequences of heat exposure during pregnancy. In a July 2026 overview of heat and maternal health, researchers in India had found that working in high heat can double the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth. A separate research is examining the effects of extreme heat on maternal, placental, foetal and newborn health across different climatic regions of India. The study is examining heat exposure during pregnancy and its potential impact on outcomes for mothers and babies, including through research involving 600 pregnant women across three climate zones.

Pregnant and postpartum women face particular risks from extreme heat. The study has linked heat exposure with preterm birth, low birth weight, stillbirth and maternal complications. For every 1°C rise in heat exposure, the odds of preterm birth increase by around 5 per cent, while exposure to heatwaves has been associated with a 25 per cent higher risk of obstetric complications.

Among healthcare professionals surveyed, 23 per cent said they had seen pregnancy complications requiring additional monitoring or treatment that they believed were linked to extreme heat. They also reported low birth weight or restricted growth (34 per cent), dehydration and heat-related illness in newborns (36 per cent), and difficulties with feeding, breathing and temperature regulation (33 per cent).

Heat is also affecting access to healthcare. Twenty-seven per cent of respondents said extreme heat was making it harder for pregnant women and families to travel to or access care, while 29 per cent reported an increase in urgent or emergency presentations. “Midwives and doctors from countries across five continents are telling us that extreme heat is affecting the health of pregnant women and newborn babies,” said Julia Gillard, Chair of Wellcome and former Prime Minister of Australia. “As the planet continues to heat-up because of anthropogenic climate change more mothers and babies will be put at risk.”

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More than four in five respondents (81 per cent) were concerned that extreme heat would pose a growing risk to maternal, foetal and newborn health over the next five years unless further action is taken. Another 82 per cent said policymakers and health-system leaders should give greater priority to protecting pregnant women and babies from extreme heat.

The survey also highlighted a preparedness gap among health workers. Ninety-two per cent of respondents said they wanted more training and resources to protect pregnant women during extreme heat, while 55 per cent said clearer national or international guidance would help them provide better care.

“Extreme heat, fuelled by climate change is impacting our way of life and our health – and yet many countries are not prepared,” said Dr Madeleine Thomson, Head of Climate Impacts and Adaptation at Wellcome. She said measures such as early warning systems and cooler buildings could help protect vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and newborns.

The researchers called for pregnant women, new mothers and babies to be specifically included in national climate and health plans, along with clinical guidance on heat during pregnancy and the postpartum period. They have also called for stronger surveillance systems to track the impact of heat exposure on maternal and newborn health.

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The survey has been released ahead of COP31, as climate and health researchers push for maternal and newborn health to be given greater prominence in climate adaptation and health planning.