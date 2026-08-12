Can exercise help your brain clear waste, prevent dementia? What new research reveals

We often think of exercise as something that keeps the heart, muscles and bones healthy. But growing research suggests that its benefits may extend much deeper — right into the brain. A recent analysis by researchers at Victoria University has shown how regular physical activity may help the brain’s natural waste-clearance system function more effectively and support healthy brain ageing.

Explaining the significance of the findings, Dr Biplab Das, director, Neurology, Batra Hospital, Delhi, says the study draws attention to the glymphatic system, a network involved in clearing metabolic waste products from the brain.

“The brain is highly metabolically active and produces waste products as part of its normal functioning. The glymphatic system acts somewhat like a clearance mechanism, helping remove these substances, particularly during sleep. As we age, processes involved in maintaining brain health can become less efficient, which is why understanding ways to support this system is important,” says Dr Das. Excerpts:

What exactly is the glymphatic system?

The glymphatic system is not a single organ or a pipe in the brain. It is a network of fluid-filled spaces that works alongside the brain’s blood vessels. Cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF, moves through these spaces and helps carry waste products away from brain tissue. Special brain cells called astrocytes help regulate this movement. One of the proteins involved is aquaporin-4, which acts like a channel that allows water to move through these cells.

This process is important because the brain is constantly working and using large amounts of energy. Like any active organ, it produces waste as part of normal functioning. Researchers are particularly interested in whether this clearance system helps remove substances such as amyloid-beta and other proteins that can build up in some brain diseases. However, this does not mean that poor glymphatic function alone causes dementia. Brain ageing and neurodegenerative diseases involve many different processes.

Why is sleep so important?

The connection with sleep is one of the most interesting parts of the research. Studies suggest that the movement of fluid through the brain changes when we sleep, particularly during deeper stages of sleep. This may allow the brain to carry out some of its maintenance and waste-clearance work more effectively.

So, sleep is not simply a time when the brain switches off. It is an active biological process during which the brain and body carry out important repair and maintenance functions. Poor or regularly disturbed sleep may interfere with some of these processes. This is another reason why getting enough good-quality sleep is considered important for long-term brain health.

Story continues below this ad

Where does exercise fit in?

Exercise may influence the brain’s waste-clearance system in several ways. Physical activity improves blood circulation and keeps blood vessels healthier. During exercise, blood pressure and the movement of blood through the vessels also change. Since the brain’s fluid-clearance pathways are closely associated with blood vessels, these changes may help move fluid through the brain.

Exercise may also reduce chronic inflammation and improve sleep. All of these effects could create better conditions for the brain’s natural waste-clearance processes to work. Scientists are also studying whether exercise affects aquaporin-4, the water-channel protein involved in moving fluid through brain tissue.

The important point is that exercise probably does not work through one single mechanism. Its effects on circulation, blood vessels, inflammation, sleep and brain function may all work together.

Is there a particular exercise that is best for brain health?

Researchers themselves have highlighted the need for further studies to establish how much exercise is required, which forms of exercise are most beneficial and whether the effects differ in people who already have cognitive impairment or neurological disease.

Story continues below this ad

People do not necessarily need to think of exercise only in terms of intense workouts. Regular walking, cycling, swimming, strength training or other activities that are appropriate for an individual’s age and fitness level can contribute to overall health. The important thing is consistency and avoiding prolonged physical inactivity.

What do we know from studies in people?

There is now some early evidence from human studies as well. In a 2025 study, researchers used brain scans to look at changes in fluid movement after people followed a 12-week cycling programme. They found changes in measurements linked to the brain’s glymphatic system and in the vessels that help drain fluid from around the brain.

These findings are encouraging because they suggest that exercise may actually influence the brain’s fluid-clearance pathways in humans. Scientists still need larger and longer studies to understand whether these changes eventually translate into better protection against memory loss or brain disease.

People should also pay attention to other modifiable factors that influence brain health, including blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, smoking, obesity, diet, stress and sleep quality. The takeaway is not that exercise is a cure or guarantee against dementia. Rather, it reinforces a much broader message: what is good for the heart and blood vessels is often good for the brain as well.