For Ravi Thorat, an IT professional from Kalyan, the struggle began when he was around 29–30 years old. He started experiencing unusual sensations, sudden jerks, shouting episodes and unexplained falls. For months, he struggled to understand what was happening to him. He was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy and started medication. However, by the age of 33–34, his seizures had become more frequent and severe, affecting his ability to lead an independent life.

Further investigations revealed a small brain tumour that was identified as the source of his seizures. On December 3, 2020, he underwent epilepsy surgery. Following the procedure, his seizures stopped, and his medication was gradually tapered over the next two years. Today, he is off medication, married and has returned to a normal life.

Another patient, Rajesh Singh, a 37-year-old Thane resident working with a multinational company, underwent epilepsy surgery in February 2019 after experiencing unusual episodes for nearly 12–13 years.

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His symptoms first appeared during his engineering days in 2006–07, when he began experiencing sudden bouts of fear, goosebumps, sensitivity to certain sounds and unexplained fainting episodes. Initially, he dismissed these experiences as examination-related anxiety and phobias. However, the episodes persisted and took a frightening turn when he fainted while driving. Fortunately, he escaped without any injury or accident.

Further neurological investigations and an MRI helped identify the underlying condition, following which he was advised to undergo surgery. The eight-hour procedure was successful, and he was discharged after five days. Today, Rajesh no longer requires epilepsy medication and has returned to an active lifestyle, enjoying workouts, jogging, trekking and cycling.

Their experiences highlight how epilepsy surgery can offer a new lease of life to carefully selected patients who continue to experience seizures despite medication.

Understanding epilepsy and its causes

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which abnormal electrical activity in the brain causes recurrent seizures. These can range from major convulsions to subtle episodes involving staring, eye blinking, lip-smacking, unusual sensations or repetitive hand movements.

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“India has approximately 12 million people living with epilepsy,” said Dr Sangeeta Ravat, Consulting Neurologist at Gleneagles Hospitals, Mumbai, former Dean of KEM Hospital and President-Elect of the Indian Epilepsy Society. “Epilepsy has two age-related peaks. The first occurs during the first and second decades of life, while another is seen during the sixth and seventh decades. The causes of epilepsy vary and may include genetic factors, although these are less common. Other causes include abnormal areas in the brain present from birth, focal cortical dysplasia, complications around birth such as hypoxia (lack of oxygen) or hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar), central nervous system infections such as tuberculosis, and brain tumours. Some patients, particularly older individuals, may also develop epilepsy due to scarring in the brain following a stroke.”

When should patients consider surgery?

While medication helps control seizures in many patients, some continue to experience frequent episodes despite years of treatment. For these patients, identifying the underlying cause and assessing their suitability for surgery becomes important.

Dr Ravat said, “Younger patients, particularly those in their first or second decade of life, who have an identifiable structural abnormality on MRI, are important candidates for early surgical evaluation. The decision to operate is based on a combination of investigations. An MRI helps identify a structural abnormality or lesion, while video electroencephalography (EEG) confirms whether seizures originate from the same area. Neuropsychological testing is also conducted to assess brain functioning and identify any impairment in the affected region.”

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If the findings establish that seizures originate from an identifiable area that can be safely operated on, surgery may be considered.

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Dr Dattatray Mazumdar, Neurosurgeon at Gleneagles Hospital said uncontrolled epilepsy can affect several aspects of a patient’s life. “If epilepsy is left uncontrolled, recurrent seizures can lead to injuries, memory problems, difficulties with concentration and emotional distress. Some patients may also experience complications such as falls, accidents and a decline in their quality of life. Timely diagnosis, appropriate medication, regular neurological monitoring and surgical intervention in eligible patients can help prevent these complications,” he said.

What does epilepsy surgery involve?

The type of surgery depends on the underlying cause and the area of the brain responsible for triggering seizures.

Procedures such as lesionectomy and temporal lobectomy can offer good outcomes in carefully selected patients. A lesionectomy involves removing the abnormal tissue responsible for seizures, while a temporal lobectomy involves removing a portion of the temporal lobe.

Dr Ravat said temporal lobectomy has a seizure-control success rate of around 70–80 per cent, while outcomes following lesionectomy vary depending on the underlying condition.

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Surgery may offer the possibility of long-term freedom from seizures but patients do not necessarily stop medication immediately after the procedure. Medicines are gradually tapered based on their recovery and seizure control, under medical supervision. Post-surgical follow-ups and rehabilitation are also important to ensure recovery and help patients gradually return to their routine activities.

Improving access to treatment

India has approximately 2,500–3,000 neurologists, Dr Ravat said, highlighting the need for greater access to specialist neurological care for the large number of people living with epilepsy.

She also pointed to the inclusion of epilepsy surgery under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which can help eligible patients access surgical treatment through the government scheme. Dr Ravat said epilepsy is now being included in Mediclaim coverage, which could further improve access to treatment.