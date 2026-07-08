Why are energy drinks under a food regulator scanner? The truth about caffeine and sugar

If you walked into a supermarket this week looking for an energy drink after a gym workout, you may have wondered why these beverages are suddenly under scrutiny.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recently issued notices to several manufacturers of caffeinated beverages, objecting to the use of the term “energy drink” and promotional claims such as “boosts energy”, “enhances focus” or “vitalises body and mind.” The regulator has clarified that there is currently no notified food standard for a category called “energy drink” under Indian food regulations. More importantly, it has emphasized that foods cannot make therapeutic or functional claims unless these are specifically permitted under the regulations.

So why is the FSSAI concerned? “Most commercially available energy drinks contain a combination of caffeine and sugar. A standard 250 ml can of one of the highest-selling energy drinks, for example, contains approximately 75 mg of caffeine, 27 g of added sugar — equivalent to nearly seven teaspoons — along with taurine, glucuronolactone, and vitamins such as niacin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. The added sugar and caffeine are a concern with long-term use,” says Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya, endocrinologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. Excerpts”

What about caffeine and sugar impacts?

Among these ingredients, caffeine readily crosses the blood-brain barrier and blocks adenosine receptors in the brain, temporarily reducing the sensation of fatigue while improving alertness, concentration, and reaction time.

The FSSAI’s discussion paper describes caffeine as a central nervous system stimulant that temporarily wards off drowsiness and restores alertness, while emphasising that it does not eliminate the body’s need for sleep. This distinction is important because caffeine does not create energy in the biological sense. Rather, it makes us feel more awake for a period of time. The body still requires adequate sleep and recovery, regardless of how alert a caffeinated beverage may make us feel.

Taurine, perhaps the most misunderstood ingredient in energy drinks, is a naturally occurring amino acid found in the human body. It plays roles in muscle function, calcium regulation and nervous system activity. However, there is little evidence that taurine alone produces the dramatic increase in energy often portrayed in advertisements. Likewise, while B vitamins are essential for normal energy metabolism, they do not function like instant fuel. In individuals with adequate vitamin stores, consuming additional amounts does not suddenly improve physical or mental performance.

Why the name itself is misleading

The term “energy drink” is confusing. In nutrition, energy refers to calories. In everyday language, however, it often implies alertness, stamina or improved performance. Energy drinks derive these two effects from different ingredients. The alertness comes largely from caffeine, whereas the calories come from sugar. Marketing campaigns frequently blur these two concepts, encouraging consumers to believe that stimulation and nutritional energy are one and the same. So, these products should instead be described as “caffeinated beverages”, a terminology that more accurately reflects their principal active ingredient and avoids implying health or performance benefits.

Story continues below this ad

Is caffeine really the problem?

Not necessarily. Caffeine has often been portrayed as the villain in discussions surrounding energy drinks. Yet, when consumed in moderation, caffeine has an established safety profile. Most healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 mg of caffeine daily, provided this includes caffeine from all dietary sources — tea, coffee, cola beverages, chocolate, supplements and energy drinks. A single can containing 75 mg of caffeine, therefore, falls comfortably within this limit.

Problems arise when multiple caffeinated beverages are consumed over a short period or when energy drinks are combined with coffee, pre-workout supplements or alcohol. Excessive caffeine intake may lead to palpitations, anxiety, tremors, insomnia, elevated blood pressure and, in susceptible individuals, disturbances in heart rhythm. It is also advisable for pregnant and breastfeeding women to limit caffeine intake, while children and adolescents should avoid consumption of caffeinated energy drinks because they are more susceptible to stimulant-related adverse effects.

The bigger concern: Sugar

Ironically, while caffeine attracts most of the attention, the added sugar content may be the larger public health concern. A single 250 ml can of a popular energy drink contains approximately 27 g of added sugar, equivalent to almost seven teaspoons. Many other energy drinks marketed in India contain similar or even higher amounts.

For someone living with diabetes or prediabetes, this represents a substantial glycaemic load capable of producing a rapid rise in blood glucose, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach. Even in healthy individuals, frequent consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages contributes excess calories without promoting satiety, increasing the risk of weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and dental caries.

Story continues below this ad

In other words, these beverages deliver a double burden. Caffeine temporarily stimulates the brain, while sugar delivers a large dose of rapidly absorbable calories. The immediate feeling of being “energised” is, therefore, a combination of central nervous system stimulation and caloric intake. Sugar-free versions eliminate the glucose load but still contain similar amounts of caffeine. While they may be preferable for people with diabetes, they should not be viewed as a licence for unlimited consumption.

Energy drinks are not sports drinks

Another common misconception is that energy drinks improve exercise performance or hydration. In reality, they are fundamentally different from sports drinks. Sports drinks are specifically formulated to replace water, electrolytes and carbohydrates lost during prolonged exercise. Energy drinks, in contrast, are stimulant-containing beverages intended to increase alertness. They are not designed for hydration and should not replace oral rehydration solutions or sports drinks during strenuous physical activity, particularly in hot weather.

For most healthy adults, an occasional energy drink is unlikely to cause harm. However, frequent consumption, particularly alongside other sources of caffeine and sugar, is unlikely to be beneficial. Before believing what is written on the front of the can, spend a few seconds reading what is written on the back.

Eom