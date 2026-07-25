Eight IVF failures, then a miracle: Why IVF setbacks do not mean the end of parenthood

By Dr Mannan Gupta

When Meera (name changed), a 38-year-old from New Delhi, first began trying for a baby, she imagined becoming a mother within a year or two. Instead, her journey stretched over eight years and eight IVF cycles, all of it filled with hope, heartbreak and repeated disappointments.

After trying to conceive naturally for nearly two years, Meera and her husband underwent fertility testing. The results showed that Meera had a reduced ovarian reserve, which simply means that the number and quality of eggs remaining in her ovaries were lower than expected for her age. While this does not make pregnancy impossible, it can reduce the chances of conception and often requires timely fertility treatment. Her husband, meanwhile, was found to have mild sperm motility issues. Sperm motility refers to how well sperm swim. Good movement is essential because sperm need to travel through the female reproductive tract to reach and fertilize the egg. When sperm movement is reduced, the chances of fertilisation can also decrease. Taken together, these factors made IVF the most appropriate treatment option.

When hope meets repeated disappointment

The couple’s first three IVF cycles, carried out at different fertility centres, ended without success. In some attempts, very few healthy embryos developed, while in others the embryo failed to implant in the uterus.

The emotional toll was immense. Every cycle brought fresh hope, followed by disappointment. Financially too, the repeated treatments became increasingly demanding. Then came a glimmer of hope. The fourth and fifth IVF attempts resulted in pregnancy—but both ended in early miscarriages.

Further investigations finally uncovered conditions that had gone unnoticed earlier. Meera had a blood-clotting disorder that could affect early pregnancy, along with persistent inflammation of the uterine lining, making it difficult for an embryo to grow successfully. These conditions were treated before another attempt was planned.

Learning from every IVF cycle

Even after these medical issues were addressed, the sixth and seventh IVF cycles failed. At this point, many people around the couple suggested that it was time to stop trying. Understandably, repeated failures often make couples believe that IVF simply isn’t working for them.

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However, one of the biggest misconceptions about fertility treatment is that every failed IVF cycle is just another failed attempt. In reality, each cycle provides valuable information. It helps doctors understand how the ovaries respond to treatment, how embryos develop and whether there are factors affecting implantation or pregnancy. These insights often help refine the treatment plan for future cycles. Rather than repeating the same protocol, the medical team reviewed every stage of Meera’s previous treatments and developed a more individualized approach.

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A different strategy, a different outcome

The eighth IVF cycle was carefully customised to Meera’s specific needs. Her medications were adjusted according to her body’s response, the healthiest embryo was selected for transfer and special attention was given to preparing the uterus to improve the chances of implantation.

Two weeks after the embryo transfer, the pregnancy test came back positive. This time, the pregnancy progressed normally under close medical supervision. At 38 weeks, Meera gave birth to a healthy baby girl—a moment that marked the end of an eight-year struggle and the beginning of a new chapter.

IVF failure is not fertility failure

Meera’s story is a reminder that repeated IVF failures do not necessarily mean that pregnancy is impossible.

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Infertility is rarely caused by a single issue. The health of the eggs and sperm, the quality of embryos, the condition of the uterus, hormonal balance and certain hidden medical conditions can all influence the outcome. Sometimes these factors become apparent only after earlier treatment attempts, allowing doctors to modify the approach and improve the chances of success.

While no fertility treatment can guarantee pregnancy, a personalized treatment plan based on careful evaluation of previous IVF cycles can make a meaningful difference.

Looking back, Meera says the most difficult part was not the treatment itself, but believing after every failure that her dream of becoming a mother might never come true.

The unwavering support of her family, regular counselling and honest communication with her treating team helped her stay the course.

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For couples facing infertility, that may be the most important message of all: an unsuccessful IVF cycle is not the end of the journey. Sometimes, it is the information gained from those setbacks that ultimately leads to success.

(The author is chairman and HOD, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi)