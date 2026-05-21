Ebola alert at Indian ports, airports: Health Ministry puts out screening norms

India has issued Ebola screening protocols at airports, ports and other entry points for travellers arriving from or transiting through high-risk countries, as health authorities step up preparedness despite no confirmed cases in the country. (File Photo)

The Union Heath Ministry has issued advisory on Ebola for travellers from “high risk countries” to Indian ports, airports, and all points of entry to the country. Anyone travelling from or transiting through DR Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan and experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness and fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, and sore throat have been asked to report to the airport health officer or health desk before going to the immigration check.

Any person with a history of direct contact with blood or bodily fluids of a person confirmed or suspected to have Ebola should also reach out to the health authorities at the port of entry. The measures were taken as a matter of precaution. There are no ebola cases in the country as of now.