Ebola alert: Health Ministry ramps up airport screening, surveillance and lab preparedness

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) sounding the alarm bells over the outbreak of Ebola in Congo and Uganda, a meeting of senior Health Ministry officials was convened on Monday to review the situation and public health preparedness, according to sources. This is a precautionary step — there is no case of Ebola in the country and the current risk of it also remains low for India.
“Surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system,” sources said. Officials from the National Centre of Disease Control, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and Indian Council of Medical Research were present in the meeting among others. Public health experts note that while Ebola does not spread through air like influenza or Covid-19, delayed detection and close-contact exposure can lead to rapid transmission clusters, making early identification critical.
The preparedness measures include reviewing the standard operating procedures for the screening, surveillance, quarantine and management of any case that may occur. Laboratory preparedness was also reviewed, with NIV Pune being designated for testing and others being onboarded in a phased manner. Isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports are also being identified.
India’s surveillance system remains on alert due to the country’s past experience in handling high-risk infectious disease threats, including Nipah, Covid-19 and monkeypox, with established protocols for rapid response, contact tracing and laboratory confirmation.
The health ministry is coordinating with other ministries and agencies for monitoring international travel from the affected regions. Passenger travel history monitoring and information-sharing with immigration and airport health authorities are being strengthened as part of precautionary surveillance.
According to WHO, there are eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In addition, there were two laboratory confirmed cases — including one death — reported from neighbouring Uganda’s capital Kampala. These two cases have no apparent link to each other but both had a history of travel to DR Congo.
The intergovernmental health organisation said that even though the true numbers in DR Congo were uncertain, the high positivity rate of the initial samples — eight of the eleven samples tested were found to be positive — suggests a potentially large outbreak.
Ebola is a zoonotic infection — caused by Orthoebolavirus family — that can be extremely fatal in humans. It can spread from humans to humans through direct contact with infected fluids such as blood, saliva, sweat, tears, vomit, faeces, and breast milk among others. It can also be transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces and contact with dead bodies of those who have died of the infection. While most of the symptoms of the disease are like flu — fever, headache, muscle and joint pains — unexplained internal and external bleeding is one of the distinct features of the disease.