Ebola alert: Health Ministry ramps up airport screening, surveillance and lab preparedness

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) sounding the alarm bells over the outbreak of Ebola in Congo and Uganda, a meeting of senior Health Ministry officials was convened on Monday to review the situation and public health preparedness, according to sources. This is a precautionary step — there is no case of Ebola in the country and the current risk of it also remains low for India.

“Surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system,” sources said. Officials from the National Centre of Disease Control, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and Indian Council of Medical Research were present in the meeting among others. Public health experts note that while Ebola does not spread through air like influenza or Covid-19, delayed detection and close-contact exposure can lead to rapid transmission clusters, making early identification critical.