Introducing eggs to babies at six months may lower allergy risk by 17%, says study

Dr Preetha Joshi

For years, parents — especially those with a family history of allergies — were advised to delay giving eggs to babies. The prevailing belief was that postponing exposure to allergenic foods like eggs could prevent allergies from developing. A new study published in JAMA Paediatrics suggests the opposite may be true.

Researchers found that after infant feeding guidelines shifted to recommend introducing allergenic foods such as eggs by six months of age rather than delaying them until one to three years, the prevalence of egg allergy among children dropped by more than 17 per cent. The Australian study is among the first to demonstrate a population-level reduction in egg allergy following changes in infant feeding practices. The decline was particularly significant among children with eczema, who saw a 17 per cent reduction in risk. Among children without these risk factors, the reduction was around 2 per cent.

The findings add to growing evidence that early exposure to allergenic foods is not only safe for most infants but may also help prevent allergies from developing in the first place. Introducing allergenic foods during infancy helps the immune system recognise them as harmless. Instead of mounting an allergic response later in life, the body learns to tolerate these foods at an early age.

What is the best age to introduce eggs to your baby to help reduce the risk of allergy?

Based on the findings of this large-scale study, the ideal window to introduce eggs is between six and eight months of age. This is a significant departure from older recommendations that advised parents to wait until ten months or even one year. We now understand that introducing eggs during this critical period may help lower the risk of allergy development.

Is early egg introduction suitable for every baby?

Early introduction can help build immune tolerance in all children but it is especially important for babies who have eczema or a strong family history of allergies. For these infants, the process should be gradual and structured. Since egg white contains more proteins that are likely to trigger reactions, we usually advise starting with the egg yolk and then progressing to the egg white.

The safest way to introduce an egg

There is no strong evidence to suggest that one preparation method is better than another. The most important rule is that the egg must be thoroughly cooked. Parents should avoid raw or partially cooked eggs because they can pose both allergy and infection risks. Well-cooked eggs can be offered in different forms.

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It is best to begin with a small amount—about half an egg yolk. Parents can mash it with a little water or milk to make it smooth and easier for the baby to consume. The quantity can then be increased gradually over one to two weeks as the child tolerates it.

Should a baby be tested for allergies or seen by a specialist before they are introduced to eggs?

If parents, siblings or close relatives have documented severe food allergies, the baby should first be evaluated by a paediatrician and, if necessary, an allergy specialist. Food allergy susceptibility can have a genetic component, and a personalised introduction strategy is often the safest approach.

Signs of an allergic reaction parents must not ignore

Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe. Parents should watch for an itchy rash around the face or neck that spreads across the body. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as repeated vomiting, abdominal cramps or loose motions can also occur. Excessive irritability or inconsolable crying after feeding should not be ignored.

The most serious reactions involve breathing difficulties, which constitute a medical emergency and require immediate attention. Because every child is different, it is always safest to seek personalised advice from a paediatrician before introducing highly allergenic foods.

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What about peanuts, dairy and other allergens?

While we do not yet have equally large studies for all these foods, the biological principle remains the same. The goal of early introduction is to familiarise the infant’s immune system with these foods before it develops an adverse response. In simple terms, we want the body to recognise these foods as friends rather than enemies. This principle is likely to apply to peanuts, dairy, sesame and other foods as well, although the evidence base for each individual food is still evolving.

As research continues to reshape infant feeding practices, one message is becoming increasingly clear: when it comes to allergy prevention, waiting may no longer be the safest strategy. Timely and carefully supervised introduction of allergenic foods could give children the best chance of developing lasting tolerance.

(Dr Joshi is consultant, neonatal, paediatric and cardiac intensivist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai)