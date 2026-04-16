Early cancer signs we miss: How 52-year-old’s acidity, mild swallowing difficulty and heartburn led to life-saving diagnosis

A 52-year-old businessman from Agra came to me with what he described as “slight difficulty” in swallowing. It had been there for almost four months, and he believed it was just acidity. He had started modifying his eating habits subconsciously — taking smaller bites, drinking more water with meals. These are classic adaptive behaviours that patients develop without realising something is wrong.

It was only when he began experiencing noticeable weight loss and persistent chest discomfort that he sought medical advice. The patient had a long-standing history of tobacco use — both smoking and occasional chewing — and consumed alcohol socially. Like many, he did not perceive these as immediate health threats.

How early diagnosis was the X factor

Given his history and persistent symptoms, we did an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, which revealed a suspicious lesion in the lower oesophagus. A biopsy confirmed early-stage oesophageal cancer. The fortunate part was timing; it was still localised. We had a window where curative treatment was possible.

A coordinated treatment protocol

The patient was managed through a multidisciplinary plan. The primary step involved the removal of the affected segment of the oesophagus through a carefully planned surgery. We reconstructed the digestive tract to restore swallowing function, ensuring the patient could gradually return to normal eating. Post-surgery, we administered targeted therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence, tailored to the tumour’s characteristics. We placed equal emphasis on dietary correction, cessation of tobacco and alcohol, and long-term follow-up.

However, sustained recovery depends on addressing the root causes — habits, nutrition and awareness.

The patient responded well and is currently disease-free on follow-up, a result that could have been very different had the diagnosis been delayed.

What causes oesophageal cancer?

The oesophagus, a muscular tube carrying food from the mouth to the stomach, is lined by delicate cells that are highly sensitive to chronic irritation. Repeated exposure to harmful substances gradually alters these cells, pushing them toward precancerous and eventually cancerous transformation.

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Tobacco is one of the strongest triggers. Whether smoked or chewed, it constantly exposes the oesophageal lining to carcinogens. Over the years, this leads to cellular damage that the body struggles to repair. Alcohol compounds this damage. Acting as a chemical irritant, it weakens the natural protective barrier of the oesophagus, making it easier for toxins from tobacco to penetrate deeper layers. It’s not just additive, it’s multiplicative. Patients who consume both are at a significantly higher risk.

Beyond these, chronic acid reflux — or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) — creates a different pathway to cancer. Persistent backflow of stomach acid injures the lower oesophagus, sometimes leading to Barrett’s oesophagus, a precancerous condition linked to adenocarcinoma.

Nutritional gaps, particularly diets low in fresh fruits and vegetables, obesity and even the habit of consuming very hot beverages further exacerbate the condition. In many Indian households, these risk factors coexist quietly.

Who is most at risk?

Oesophageal cancer rarely announces itself loudly. It builds quietly, often masked behind common digestive complaints, until it reaches a stage where intervention becomes complex.

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While oesophageal cancer can affect anyone, certain groups are significantly more vulnerable. These include long-term tobacco users (smoked or smokeless), regular alcohol consumers, people with chronic acid reflux (GERD), patients with Barrett’s oesophagus (a condition where the flat pink lining of the food pipe becomes damaged by acid reflux), those with poor dietary habits and nutritional deficiencies, and overweight or obese individuals.

In India, we often see a clustering of these factors. That’s what makes awareness even more critical.

How to make sense of subtle signals

Unlike many cancers, oesophageal cancer does not present dramatically in its early stages. Instead, it mimics everyday ailments. Patients often report mild difficulty in swallowing, especially solid foods, a sensation of food “sticking” in the chest, occasional throat discomfort or burning and subtle, unexplained weight loss.

These symptoms are rarely alarming on their own. That’s precisely why they are ignored. Complicating matters further, these symptoms overlap with head and neck conditions — persistent cough, throat pain, or voice changes can mislead both patients and, at times, delay specialist consultation. If something as basic as swallowing doesn’t feel the same for weeks, it deserves attention.

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As Oesophageal Cancer Awareness Month brings focus to this often-overlooked disease, remember that small symptoms, when persistent, are rarely insignificant. And that early consultation can turn a life-threatening disease into a curable one.

_(Dr Malik is senior consultant and head and neck oncology specialist at Apollo Hospital, Delhi)_