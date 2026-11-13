Cancer care costs Rs 78 crore; patients pay Rs 23 crore despite insurance

Health insurance is meant to protect families from large medical bills. But a policy does not always cover the full cost of cancer treatment, leaving patients to pay a significant amount out-of-pocket as expenses mount through hospitalisation, surgery, chemotherapy, medicines and diagnostic tests.

An analysis of 8,102 cancer insurance claims by Plum DataLabs, covering multiple insurers, puts the total cost of care at Rs 78 crore. Patients paid Rs 23.2 crore themselves, while the overall insurance payout ratio was 70.8 per cent.

More than one in five patients faced treatment costs exceeding Rs 5 lakh, while 39.5 per cent had expenses of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. Patients with higher costs also made more claims. Those whose treatment expenses exceeded Rs 5 lakh filed an average of 7.4 claims, compared with 1.5 among those whose costs were up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

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The remaining patients were spread across three cost brackets: 19.5 per cent incurred expenses of Rs 1.25 lakh-Rs 2.5 lakh, 11.8 per cent Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 3.75 lakh, and 7.8 per cent Rs 3.75 lakh-Rs 5 lakh.

“The financial burden also depends on how complicated and prolonged the treatment is. Patients requiring more intensive treatment had a median cost of Rs 7.6 lakh, compared with around Rs 1 lakh for those requiring less intensive care,” said Saurabh Arora, co-founder and CTO of Plum. The dashboard estimates that higher treatment costs could wipe out seven to 13 years of household savings, assuming annual savings of Rs 1 lakh, and up to 20 years in extreme cases.

Which cancers cost the most?

Blood cancers, including leukaemia and lymphoma, and brain cancer had the highest proportion of patients with treatment costs exceeding Rs 10 lakh. Liver and pancreatic cancers also had a sizeable number of patients in higher cost brackets.

Colorectal, brain and stomach cancers were among the most expensive to treat. Stomach and ovarian cancers involved more frequent medical attention, while blood and lymph cancers required more hospitalisation. Brain cancer patients also needed substantially more scans and other tests. Treatment patterns varied by cancer type. Blood and lymph cancers involved more hospitalisation, while breast and stomach cancers relied more on chemotherapy delivered as day care, without an overnight stay.

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More early-stage cancers detected

The dashboard recorded a 72.48 per cent increase over three years in the rate of patients whose cancer was detected at the in-situ stage. The corresponding rate of insurance claims rose 26.66 per cent.

In-situ, or stage 0, cancer refers to abnormal cells that remain confined to the tissue where they first developed and have not spread to surrounding areas. Arora attributed the increase to greater awareness of symptoms and wider access to screening. “Early detection translates to better interventions and lower costs,” he said.

The age-wise analysis found that testicular cancer claims were concentrated among young adults, while prostate cancer claims appeared only among people above 50. It also flagged blood cancer claims among infants and claims involving liver, bone and testicular cancers among people in their 20s. These patterns reflect the claims analysed and do not establish a rise in cancer among young Indians.

Breast cancer was the leading type among malignant cancer claims and was predominantly seen among women. Lung and head-and-neck cancer claims had a higher proportion of men.

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Why are insurance claims being cut?

Deductions from cancer-related claims increased by 58 per cent over three years. Some cancers with high treatment costs also had low insurance payout rates. These included lymphoid leukaemia, at 25.7 per cent; myeloid leukaemia, at 39.5 per cent; and central nervous system cancer, at 44 per cent.

Arora said newer cancer drugs were among the common reasons for claim rejections. A drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration may still be considered off-label in India, leading some policies to exclude it or limit coverage.

Some policies cap payment for oral chemotherapy at 50 per cent of its cost. Other factors that can reduce payouts include waiting periods for pre-existing illnesses, limits on hospital room charges and co-payments, under which patients bear a share of the bill. Some policies also exclude procedures classified as experimental.

“There is a lot of innovation in cancer treatment, but insurance policies are not keeping up with the pace to include modern treatments and drugs,” Arora said.

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Cancer spending among working families rises

Plum’s Standard of Employee Benefits 2026-27 report found that cancer-related spending among employees and their spouses increased by 81 per cent over three years. The median annual treatment burden was between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. Cancer accounted for 9.3 per cent of the total claimed amount, making it the second-largest chronic disease cost driver in the report.

Arora said cancer claims among working families had increased from around three per 1,000 to five per 1,000 over four years. The average annual cost per cancer patient, including tests, chemotherapy and surgery, rose from around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh, increasing the overall burden by approximately 3.7 times.

The analysis covered claims raised by Plum users over four years. The median age was 57, as claims were often raised for an employee’s parent. The male-female split was 46:54, while 64 per cent of claims came from metros and 36 per cent from non-metro locations.