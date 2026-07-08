Drug regulators may soon name firms facing licence suspension, recall orders

When it comes to NSQ drugs, the states are already required to send the details to the central authority. (File Photo)

An expert committee under the apex drug regulator has recommended that all state drug authorities post details of any regulatory action taken by them on their official website and also send a copy to the Central regulator each month. This measure has been taken to ensure that there is no regulatory disconnect.

“…it has been observed that some manufacturers have been found submitting a photocopy of the original product licence for various procurement orders despite the cancellation of their original product license,” said the minutes of the meeting held on June 24.

The Drug Consultative Committee noted that details related to regulatory actions are not uploaded by the states on their official website for disclosure to the public.