Can taking a drug before you head out stop you from binge-drinking?

Can taking a drug help reduce alcohol addiction and neutralise the tendency to binge-drink just before you give in to your craving? A recent study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry and reported by the New York Times, says that people who binge-drink could benefit from taking a dose of the medication Naltrexone before consuming alcohol.

As part of the randomized, double-blinded control trial, half of the men received Naltrexone and half received a placebo. By the end of the 12-week study, those given Naltrexone reported bingeing less frequently and consuming less alcohol than those who had been given a placebo, a change that lasted for up to six months. The efficacy of Naltrexone stems from the fact that it blocks endorphins and reduces the euphoria of intoxication. In other words, when these pleasure spots are blocked in the brain, you feel a lesser need to drink alcohol. You just don’t get the “high.”

So far, the medicine has been typically prescribed for patients with more severe alcohol disorders to take daily so that they can abstain from drinking. The study found that taking Naltrexone prior to an expected episode of binge drinking, as opposed to taking it daily, could help curb the amount of alcohol consumed.

Reacting to the study, Dr Rahul Pandit, Chair, Intensive Care Unit, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, sounds a word of caution. “While there are potential benefits of Naltrexone, it is crucial to remember that it is not a cure for alcohol. Naltrexone is a medicine, which itself could be addictive. Besides, by itself, it cannot be used as a single drug to be administered before binge-drinking. Treatment for alcohol addiction requires a comprehensive approach, including therapy, medication and lifestyle changes. It is important to seek professional help and support from loved ones when struggling with alcohol abuse,” he says.

He also warns that after you quit drinking, Naltrexone could help you remain sober for a while but not always. “This medicine is not a complete cure for alcoholism. But it can help you stop drinking while you consult your doctor for a more comprehensive de-addiction plan,” says Dr Pandit.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that studies have shown that excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of developing a range of diseases, including liver disease, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. “Thus, limiting or avoiding alcohol altogether is the best way to avoid the negative consequences of alcohol abuse,” he adds.

In conclusion, says Dr Pandit, the potential benefits of the ALDH2 activator medicine in preventing alcohol-related diseases should be looked into. Aldehyde dehydrogenase2 (ALDH2) is an enzyme that detoxifies acetaldehyde, and its activity is reduced by ALDH2 gene polymorphism. Reduction in ALDH2 activity increases blood, salivary and breath acetaldehyde levels after alcohol intake. “However, it is essential to remember that the new medicine is still in the pre-clinical phase and more research is necessary before it can be approved for use in humans. It is crucial to seek professional help and support when struggling with alcohol abuse and limit or avoid alcohol consumption to prevent negative health consequences,” he says.