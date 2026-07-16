How drones cut TB diagnosis time by 10 days and slashed costs from Rs 9,451 to Rs 91

4 min readJul 16, 2026 02:06 PM IST
Drones can be very effective in reducing the time and cost of tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis, according to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Telangana.
In areas where drones were used to carry patient samples to centres with molecular diagnostics, the average time to receive a TB diagnosis reduced from 16.6 days to 6.9 days. Importantly, the cost for this diagnosis went down from Rs 9,451 to just Rs 91, according to the study.
This comes at a time when the government is looking towards various innovations, including several AI tools, to catch up with the global deadline of eliminating TB by 2030. India missed the deadline it set for itself for eliminating TB by 2025.
“Affordable and timely access to diagnosis remains central to India’s TB elimination efforts. This study demonstrates how technology can help bridge geographical barriers and reduce the burden on patients, particularly those living in remote areas. The evidence generated through the i-DRONE initiative will help inform future public health innovations while complementing existing healthcare delivery systems,” said Dr Rajiv Bahl, director general, ICMR.
What is the i-DRONE initiative all about?
A hub-and-spoke drone network was established between 60 sub-centres, 11 primary health centres and four TB units in Telangana — Alair, Bhongir, Ramannapet, and Choutuppal — to test samples. The aim was to see whether it can actually improve the efficiency of TB diagnosis in remote and rural areas, especially hilly regions where poor road infrastructure, unpredictable weather and long distances to the laboratories hamper timely diagnosis.
Around 840 people, who had been diagnosed at these four centres, were enrolled for the study, with 206 individuals receiving their diagnosis before the i-drone initiative and 634 afterwards.
Before the i-Drone initiative, patients would have to travel anywhere between 10 and 30 km by road with often limited transport facilities to get themselves tested. Now, they can go to their nearest sub-centre or primary health centre — which does not have the molecular diagnostic tests but can collect samples — and give their sputum samples that are transported using drones. “Patients reported travel difficulties, loss of daily wages, and stigma as reasons for delaying care,” the study said. Almost all of the participants were poor patients, reporting a monthly income of less than Rs 5,000.
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What kind of drones were used?
Two types of drones were used for the initiative — an 11.5 kg drone that could carry a 2-kg payload and a 24-kg drone that could carry an 8 kg payload. Detailed flight routes were pre-programmed, keeping in mind the terrain, population density, and no-fly zones. Safe take-off and landing sites were also created at these health centres and TB units.
What did the pilot study find?
Other than the reduced time and out-of-pocket expenditure, the study found that the proportion of persons receiving their diagnosis within a day or two also went up. The proportion of patients receiving results the same day increased from 6.3% to 7.4% with the drones, but the number of people receiving results the next day went up sharply from 1.5% to 76.3%. The study also found that the proportion of patients experiencing two-day delays fell from 92.2% in the pre-drone phase to 16.3% in the drone phase.
The findings mirror what was observed in Manipur and Nagaland where similar drones have been successfully used.