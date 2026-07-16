How drones cut TB diagnosis time by 10 days and slashed costs from Rs 9,451 to Rs 91

An ICMR study shows drones can transform TB diagnosis in rural India by speeding up sample transport, reducing costs and easing travel burdens for patients in remote areas. (File Photo)

Drones can be very effective in reducing the time and cost of tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis, according to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Telangana.

In areas where drones were used to carry patient samples to centres with molecular diagnostics, the average time to receive a TB diagnosis reduced from 16.6 days to 6.9 days. Importantly, the cost for this diagnosis went down from Rs 9,451 to just Rs 91, according to the study.

This comes at a time when the government is looking towards various innovations, including several AI tools, to catch up with the global deadline of eliminating TB by 2030. India missed the deadline it set for itself for eliminating TB by 2025.