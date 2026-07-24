Drinking fruit juice and sugary drinks in childhood can raise BP later, says study

A glass of fruit juice is often seen as a healthy alternative to soft drinks. However, new research published in Circulation suggests that regularly consuming large amounts of fruit juice and sugar-sweetened beverages from childhood may increase the risk of developing high blood pressure in adulthood.

The study followed more than 25,000 participants in the US for up to 25 years, making it one of the longest studies to examine the long-term effects of childhood beverage choices. Children and adolescents, who consumed two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages daily, had a 52 per cent higher risk of developing hypertension later in life than those who drank these beverages fewer than three times a week. Those consuming 1.5 or more servings of fruit juice daily had a 35% higher risk compared with children who rarely drank fruit juice.

What the study means

The findings should not be interpreted to mean that fruit itself is harmful. In fact, the study reinforces an important nutritional principle: the source of sugar matters as much as the amount. Sugars consumed in whole fruits behave very differently from those consumed as beverages. Replacing one daily serving of a sugary drink with whole fruit was associated with a 22% lower risk of hypertension, while replacing fruit juice with whole fruit reduced the risk by 19%.

Why does drinking sugar differ from eating it?

Whole fruits contain fibre that slows gastric emptying and sugar absorption, resulting in a gradual rise in blood glucose and insulin. Juicing removes much of this fibre, allowing sugars to be absorbed rapidly. Repeated spikes in blood glucose and insulin can promote insulin resistance, increase sympathetic nervous system activity, stimulate sodium retention by the kidneys, and activate the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, a vital hormone system in the human body that regulates long-term blood pressure, fluid balance, and electrolyte concentrations. All have an impact on blood pressure.

Excess fructose, particularly when consumed as sweetened beverages, is also metabolised primarily in the liver, where it promotes fat synthesis, leading to fatty liver, higher triglycerides and visceral fat accumulation. This metabolically unhealthy fat releases inflammatory cytokines and reduces nitric oxide availability, impairing blood vessel relaxation. Fructose metabolism additionally generates uric acid, which has been linked to endothelial dysfunction and reduced nitric oxide production, providing another potential pathway through which sugary drinks may contribute to hypertension.

Whole fruit, in contrast, delivers fibre, potassium, antioxidants, and polyphenols that may help counteract these adverse effects. Potassium promotes sodium excretion and helps regulate blood pressure, while polyphenols improve endothelial function and reduce oxidative stress. This probably explains why fructose consumed within the whole fruit does not appear to carry the same cardiovascular risk.

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Why does this matter for India

The findings are particularly relevant for India, where packaged fruit juices, sweetened milk beverages and sports drinks are increasingly marketed to children. Many parents consider fruit juice a healthy substitute for soft drinks. However, even 100 per cent fruit juice contains concentrated natural sugars and lacks most of the fibre found in whole fruit. It should therefore be consumed in moderation rather than replacing whole fruits in the diet.

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The message is not that children should never drink fruit juice. Instead, fruit juice should be an occasional beverage rather than a daily health drink. Water and milk remain the preferred drinks, while whole fruits should be encouraged as snacks. Healthy eating habits established in childhood often persist into adulthood, and choosing whole fruit over sugary beverages today may help reduce the burden of hypertension and cardiovascular disease decades later.