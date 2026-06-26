DRC Ebola outbreak tops 1,000 cases; study warns of 70% risk of cross-border spread

New modelling suggests the outbreak has already reached Uganda and could expand further across East Africa; experts urge urgent preparedness as no approved vaccine exists for the strain

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readJun 26, 2026 10:00 AM IST
ebola, ugandaThe study estimates a 69.3 per cent probability that at least one Ebola case will be imported into South Sudan within the 12-week modelling period. (Source: File)
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A growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has already spread to Uganda and carries a nearly 70 per cent probability of reaching South Sudan within weeks, according to a new modelling study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

As of June 22, 2026, the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus had resulted in 1,048 laboratory-confirmed cases and 267 deaths in DRC. The virus circulated undetected for nearly six weeks before being identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the absence of an approved vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain, researchers from the WHO Regional Office for Africa have urged neighbouring countries to immediately strengthen public health measures, including border surveillance, contact tracing and safe burial practices. While DRC’s intensified response efforts are beginning to show signs of slowing transmission, the outbreak remains a significant regional threat.

Using computer-based transmission models, researchers simulated the outbreak under low, medium and high transmission scenarios. Under the most likely scenario, cumulative confirmed cases were projected to reach around 990 by late June 2026, with approximately 174 deaths, before rising sharply to an estimated 8,210 cases by September 2026 if transmission continues.

How neighbouring countries may be affected

Dr Marie Rosaline Belizaire, WHO’s Emergencies Director for Africa and incident manager for the outbreak, who is also among the study authors, said South Sudan represents the most urgent preparedness priority. The study estimates a 69.3 per cent probability that at least one Ebola case will be imported into South Sudan within the 12-week modelling period.

“South Sudan also has some of the weakest public health infrastructure in the region, with known gaps in case management, contact tracing, safe burial practices and border surveillance,” the researchers noted.

Rwanda, with an estimated importation risk of 8.6 per cent, and Burundi, at 2 per cent, currently face substantially lower risks. However, the authors cautioned that these estimates could change depending on surveillance capacity, travel patterns and the speed of response in each country.

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The researchers emphasised that the projections are intended as an early situational assessment to guide preparedness efforts rather than precise forecasts and will be updated as more verified data become available.

COVID lessons shape Ebola response

As health authorities work to contain the outbreak, global efforts are under way to accelerate vaccine development.

Dr Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), announced that the organisation has committed up to $100 million from existing resources to support the development of vaccines against the Bundibugyo Ebola virus circulating in DRC and Uganda.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing, Dr Hatchett said the outbreak underscored a broader lesson from recent global health crises. “It is not a question of if, but when pandemics occur. We do not know the timing, but we can be certain that more will come. This is not a situation where we can afford a wait-and-see approach. It calls for an all-hands-on-deck response, bringing substantial resources and treating it like a fire that requires immediate containment rather than passive monitoring,” he said.

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No vaccine remains the biggest challenge

According to Dr Hatchett, the most significant challenge is the absence of a licensed vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain. He warned that the situation bears similarities to the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak, when delayed international action allowed the epidemic to escalate dramatically.

“The lesson from that experience is clear: scale up the response early, before the situation becomes unmanageable. This is a rapidly growing, potentially exponential process. By the time the growth becomes obvious, it can accelerate very quickly. The priority must be to strengthen control measures now before the outbreak spirals further,” he warned.

India’s vaccine advantage

Dr Hatchett highlighted India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity as a critical global asset. “India’s COVID-19 response demonstrated its ability to rapidly scale vaccine production, with institutions such as the Serum Institute of India (SII) showing remarkable manufacturing capability and partnership capacity,” he said.

He noted that influenza viruses and coronaviruses continue to pose the greatest pandemic threat to South Asia because of their ability to spread efficiently through large populations. “Nipah virus is also a significant concern for India because of its presence in the region, although it currently lacks the level of transmissibility required to trigger a large-scale pandemic,” he said. “However, any evolution that increases its transmissibility could dramatically raise its threat level.”

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Dr Hatchett identified three key areas for India’s pandemic preparedness. First, India should expand surge manufacturing capacity to ensure it can rapidly vaccinate its own population while continuing to serve as a major global supplier during health emergencies. Second, it should strengthen technology-transfer partnerships with countries across the global South, particularly in Africa, to build regional resilience against future outbreaks. Third, India should champion greater regulatory coordination across South and Southeast Asia so that vaccines, diagnostics and treatments can be approved and deployed simultaneously during public health emergencies.

“These investments would not only improve India’s preparedness during the first 100 days of the next pandemic but also reinforce its position as a global leader in epidemic response,” Dr Hatchett said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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