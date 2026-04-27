Dr Nikhil Tandon named acting director, AIIMS, Delhi

Dr Nikhil Tandon has worked within the public healthcare system of India for 25 years as a clinician-researcher specializing in cardio-metabolic disease. (Image: IPSI)

Dr Nikhil Tandon has been assigned to take charge as the acting Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), New Delhi, following an official order issued on Monday. He is a senior professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, as well as Dean (Academic), He will oversee the Director’s responsibilities in addition to his existing duties.

The development comes after Dr M Srinivas was relieved of his position as Director of AIIMS, New Delhi. He has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, marking a transition from hospital administration to a policy-making role at the national level. Dr Srinivas was appointed Director on September 23, 2022. He assumed office after Dr Randeep Guleria, and had earlier served as Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad.