Does exercising in the morning help you burn more fat? New study finds ideal active phase

How much fat you burn depends on when you exercise during the day. So a late morning exercise, when you are fully revved up after a night of rest, boosts your chance of burning fat and pacing up metabolism more than a late evening exercise, according to a new study by Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. It shows that mice that exercised in an early active phase, which corresponds to morning exercise in humans, increased their metabolism more than mice that exercised at a time they usually rest, the human equivalent of a more restful evening. The results are published in the journal PNAS.

WHAT THE STUDY MEANS

The study is a fair pointer as mice and humans share many basic physiological functions and metabolism. The researchers studied various markers for fat metabolism and analysed which genes were active in adipose tissue after exercise. They found that physical activity at an early active phase increased the expression of genes involved in the breakdown of adipose tissue, thermogenesis (heat production) and mitochondria in the adipose tissue, indicating a higher metabolic rate. These effects were observed only in mice that exercised in the early active phase and were independent of food intake. “Our results suggest that late morning exercise could be more effective than late evening exercise in terms of boosting the metabolism and the burning of fat, and if this is the case, they could prove of value to people who are overweight,” says Professor Juleen R. Zierath from the Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery and the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institutet. This study is in line with earlier research by the University of Surrey, which had found that fat cells follow circadian rhythms, which are important for ensuring appropriate metabolism.

WHY MORNING FAVOURS INDIANS

Exercise or any form of structured physical activity impacts metabolism and muscle mass development, which have a big role in controlling obesity and metabolic diseases like diabetes, according to Dr Jayasshree Todkar, bariatric and metabolic surgeon. “The timing of the day matters as in the earlier part of the day, you are full of energy after a full night of rest. If you exercise with a tired or fatigued body, especially after an entire day of work without enough rest, hydration or a balanced diet, the results are not going to be as good,” says Dr Todkar.

Morning workouts are always better in the Indian context as the weather, traffic and pollution conditions are favourable at that time of the day. “That’s why I encourage my athletes to work out in the morning as much as they can,” says Atul Godbole, Pune’s endurance athlete who has done 25 full marathons and more than 50 half marathons. “Morning exercise at a low effort level — what is typically called Zone 2 — does indeed facilitate fat-burning in athletes,” he adds.

HUMAN BODY IS ADAPTIVE

“What needs to be studied is whether the fat burning occurs due to training at the right effort level or because exercises are done early morning,” says Godbole. Even the researchers noted that mice are nocturnal and more studies and human trials are needed to draw more reliable conclusions.

Dr Tariq Shaikh, physiotherapist, recommends that one can start at any time of the day. “The human body is an intelligent machine and will automatically guide one to the appropriate time and duration of exercise that will be optimal to one’s health. One should work out for an average of 20 to 30 minutes daily and ease themselves with simple and rejuvenating routines like yoga. A variety of activities like jogging, swimming, cycling and any sport of one’s choice, be it badminton and football, should be added,” he says.