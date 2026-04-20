Looking for a ‘better’ doctor? This habit could be hurting your health

Written by Dr Ravindra Setty

A patient visits a specialist seeking treatment for a persistent cough, receives a five-day course of medication, and by the third morning, is frustrated that the cough hasn’t gone away. The patient then heads to the waiting room of a different clinic or hospital, carrying a folder bulging with half-finished prescriptions and scan reports, and seeking a ‘better’ doctor who possesses a magic touch to cure the cough within hours.

This practice, known as “doctor shopping”, is now widespread in urban Indian healthcare. Driven by a mixture of anxiety, lack of primary care gatekeeping and the easy availability of private practitioners, patients are inadvertently delaying their own recovery. Medicine is a science of evidence, and no responsible physician will prescribe a potent treatment plan based solely on a patient’s verbal history of what the other doctor said. When you enter a new consultation room, the diagnostic process begins from scratch. The new doctor, unaware of the nuances of your previous physical examinations, will likely order a fresh battery of tests. This leads to a redundant cycle of repetitive pathology which can make one go for duplicate blood profiles, liver function tests, and kidney panels. Redundant imaging multiple X-rays or CT scans provide no new information but add to your radiation exposure.