Can a DNA test reveal Indian ancestry? Here’s what it can tell you about your health

The conversation around genomic ancestry testing has gained renewed attention after Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said he had a genomic sequencing test done that indicated he carries genetic ancestry linked to the Indian subcontinent. His remarks, made during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indonesia, has sparked widespread curiosity about what ancestry DNA tests can actually reveal—and, equally importantly, what they cannot.

“Genomic ancestry testing is a type of DNA analysis that looks at small genetic variations across a person’s genome to understand how their genetic makeup compares with different reference populations around the world. It does not identify a person’s nationality, religion, culture or personal identity. Instead, it estimates the likelihood that parts of an individual’s ancestry are connected to populations that lived in certain geographical regions over many generations,” says Dr Shrinidhi Nathany, consultant, Molecular Haematology & Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

What is genomic ancestry testing?

Our DNA carries traces of human migration that have taken place over thousands of years. By studying these patterns, scientists can better understand how populations have moved, mixed and evolved over time.

Can a genomic ancestry test really show that someone has Indian ancestry?

It is important to understand what such results mean. A genomic ancestry test does not state that someone belongs to a particular country in the modern political sense. Rather, it identifies genetic similarities with populations that are used as references in scientific databases.

If a test suggests genetic links with populations from the Indian subcontinent, it indicates that some part of a person’s ancestral genetic heritage is shared with people from that region. This is not unusual because human populations have mixed continuously through migration, trade, travel and marriage over thousands of years.

Can genomic ancestry testing help with disease mapping?

At an individual level, no. However, at a population level, ancestry data can help researchers understand why certain inherited conditions are more common in specific communities or regions. This information supports research on disease patterns and genetic diversity, but it cannot be used on its own to diagnose disease or predict an individual’s health risk.

Why do people from Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent often share genetic similarities?

The Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia have been connected for centuries through maritime trade, cultural exchange and migration. Historical records describe extensive movement of merchants, scholars and communities between these regions. These interactions occurred over long periods and allowed genetic material to be shared across populations.

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Modern genomic research supports these historical connections. Many populations across Asia have overlapping genetic signatures because human history has always involved movement rather than isolation.

How accurate are genomic ancestry tests?

The science behind these tests is well established, but the results should always be interpreted carefully. They are based on comparisons with reference populations that continue to expand as more genomic data becomes available from different parts of the world.

This means ancestry estimates may change slightly over time as databases improve and become more representative. The results are best viewed as probabilities rather than exact measurements rather than definitive conclusions.

How is genomic ancestry testing different from genetic testing done in hospitals?

Although both involve analysing DNA, their purpose is very different. Clinical genetic testing is performed to diagnose inherited disorders, understand disease risk, guide treatment decisions or identify genetic changes linked to conditions such as certain cancers or blood disorders. These tests are conducted under medical supervision and are based on a person’s clinical history and family history.

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In oncology, it supports precision medicine by matching patients to targeted therapies based on the genetic characteristics of their tumour. It is also improving the diagnosis of rare diseases, supporting newborn screening programmes and helping families make informed reproductive decisions.

Genomic ancestry testing, on the other hand, is designed to explore population history and ancestral origins. It is not intended to diagnose disease or replace medical genetic evaluation.

Are there any limitations in a genetic ancestry test?

Ancestry testing does not provide a complete family tree. It cannot identify every ancestor or explain the full history of an individual’s lineage. The results also depend on the quality and diversity of the reference populations used for comparison.

People should avoid drawing broad conclusions about ethnicity, culture or identity solely from their genetic report. These tests offer valuable scientific insights, but they represent only one aspect of a person’s history.