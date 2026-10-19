Why blood sugar goes up despite reducing rice, wheat

My patients have a perennial question. “I have reduced rice and wheat a lot. I thought my blood sugar would come down, but it is still high. What am I doing wrong?” Reducing rice and wheat can help, but blood sugar is not affected by only these two foods. What you eat instead also matters. Sometimes, people reduce the main carbohydrate but unknowingly replace it with other foods that can raise blood sugar.

I always ask my patients what their typical meal looks like. After reducing rice, what do they usually eat? Most have the same answer. They have little rice, more vegetables and sometimes potato or sweet potato. Some have fruits in between. Others drink tea or coffee with biscuits. Sometimes people switch to ragi dosa or millet dishes because they think they are better for diabetes. Remember that millets and ragi are nutritious, but they are still carbohydrate-containing foods. Simply replacing a large portion of rice with a large portion of millet does not automatically make the meal low in carbohydrates. Also, most millets available in the market are polished. This process removes much of the fibre, which can make the millet digest faster and may result in a higher glycaemic index, which measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar. The portion, preparation and what you eat with millets matter.