Why blood sugar goes up despite reducing rice, wheat

My patients have a perennial question. “I have reduced rice and wheat a lot. I thought my blood sugar would come down, but it is still high. What am I doing wrong?” Reducing rice and wheat can help, but blood sugar is not affected by only these two foods. What you eat instead also matters. Sometimes, people reduce the main carbohydrate but unknowingly replace it with other foods that can raise blood sugar.
I always ask my patients what their typical meal looks like. After reducing rice, what do they usually eat? Most have the same answer. They have little rice, more vegetables and sometimes potato or sweet potato. Some have fruits in between. Others drink tea or coffee with biscuits. Sometimes people switch to ragi dosa or millet dishes because they think they are better for diabetes. Remember that millets and ragi are nutritious, but they are still carbohydrate-containing foods. Simply replacing a large portion of rice with a large portion of millet does not automatically make the meal low in carbohydrates. Also, most millets available in the market are polished. This process removes much of the fibre, which can make the millet digest faster and may result in a higher glycaemic index, which measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar. The portion, preparation and what you eat with millets matter.
Sweet potatoes can be part of a healthy diet, but they are also carbohydrate-rich. If you already have rice, dosa or roti on the plate and then add a large serving of potato, the total carbohydrate load can become high.
Some of my patients claim they have whole fruits but “healthy” does not mean “unlimited.” Eating several servings at once, choosing very sweet fruits frequently, or drinking freshly squeezed fruit juice can raise blood glucose. Fruit juice is especially easy to over-consume because it provides sugar without the same fibre and fullness as whole fruit.
Biscuits are another common trap. They contain refined flour, added sugar and fat. Even “digestive,” “multigrain” or “sugar-free” biscuits are not automatically diabetes-friendly. A typical serving of digestive biscuits delivers a fast-acting load of carbohydrates (around 17 g or more per couple of biscuits) that your body breaks down quickly.
Do not be misled by vitamin-rich packaged drinks. Vitamins do not cancel out the sugar. Look beyond the health claims on the front of the package. Check the nutrition label for total carbohydrate and added sugar.
So, what should your plate actually look like? Think beyond simply cutting rice. Fill a good part of your plate with non-starchy vegetables, include a sensible portion of protein such as dal, pulses, eggs, fish, chicken or curd, and keep your carbohydrate portion controlled. Limit sugary drinks, sweets, biscuits, bakery foods and frequent fried snacks.
So, reducing rice alone is not enough? Blood sugar responds to your overall eating pattern, portions, activity, medicines and individual health — not just one food. Instead of asking, “How much rice did I eat?”, ask, “What did I eat throughout the day, how much did I eat, and what did I eat instead?”
You do not have to fear every carbohydrate. The goal is to understand your portions, choose better-quality foods, combine them wisely and follow your diabetes treatment plan consistently, not selectively.