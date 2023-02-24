‘We better be prepared for the 16.9 million people who will live with dementia in 2036’

A countrywide study conducted to gauge the prevalence of dementia has found that the condition is prevalent among 7.4 per cent of seniors, doubling earlier than expected, with older estimates having predicted a surge by 2030. It is higher among women, almost double than that of men. If the current rate of prevalence holds, then the number of people with dementia is projected to reach 16.9 million in 2036 as India’s older Indian population increases.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) and AIIMS-Delhi, in collaboration with 18 other institutes, including Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. The findings were published in “Alzheimer’s & Dementia,” the journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Dr AB Dey, professor and former HOD of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, who was part of the study, says the research will now be conducted every two-and-a-half years and will go on till 2040 in phases.

What was the study all about?

It’s a GoI project and was started in 2009 under the national programme for the healthcare of the elderly. This was a part of the main study and the second phase will begin soon. We analysed 32,000 subjects from the 60+ population and looked

at their brain ageing more intensely to understand the extent of dementia in India.

How did the study diagnose dementia in the sample population?

Dementia diagnosis is questionnaire-based and there is no gold standard like you do for diabetes or Covid and categorise the result as negative or positive. It’s a complex diagnostic process of mapping or examining various parts of brain function, speech capability, thinking capability and memory. Then the questionnaire makes a composite score and concludes that a person may have dementia or not.

As per the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), a sample of adults over and above 60 were recruited and were subjected to a rich battery of neuropsychological tests and an informant interview between 2018 and 2020. The study was conducted state-wise, using the 2011 census listing directory of districts, sub-districts (tehsils), which were the primary sampling units. Researchers conducted door-to-door household interviews. For large states, a larger sample size proportionate to the population was considered. In addition, we oversampled individuals aged 65 and older to achieve a better representation of this group.

What were the causes behind dementia?

The number one cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s Disease but it was difficult to segregate it from vascular dementia or frontotemporal dementia as the study was largely based on field work. It doesn’t matter really because from a socio economic and care-giving point of view, all of them would require a similar disease management protocol.

Different levels of education led to differences in various dementia risk factors across states, such as under-nutrition, uncontrolled cardiovascular disease and exposure to indoor air pollution. If prevalence stays the same, the number of people with dementia is projected to reach 16.9 million in 2036 due to an increase in our older population.

What were the other important findings?

The cross-state variation in dementia prevalence was found to be considerable, with the lowest prevalence in Delhi at 4.5 per cent and the highest in Jammu and Kashmir at 11 per cent. According to the research, there were wide variations across

gender and geographical locations.

What are the differences between rural and urban areas?

The study showed dementia is much higher in rural areas, possibly because of low levels of education and awareness. And since the burden of dementia cases is unevenly distributed across states and sub-populations, control protocols might, therefore, require different levels of local planning and support.

What was the reason behind the higher prevalence rate in Jammu and Kashmir? Could post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) be the cause?

The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences was gathering samples but we are yet to find out the reasons behind the higher prevalence rate in Jammu and Kashmir. We will find answers during phase two of our study. But what I can tell you is that dementia is correlated with hypertension, hearing loss, visual impairment and nutritional deficiencies.

