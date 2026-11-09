Delhi pollution: What breathing toxic air for just 7 days can do to your lungs and heart

A patient walked into the hospital complaining of a persistent cough. Over the past few days, the cough has become more frequent; climbing a flight of stairs leaves him breathless and he has started experiencing a tightness in his chest. Initially, he dismisses these symptoms as a seasonal cough. But with air pollution levels soaring, the possibility of pollution-triggered respiratory and cardiovascular complications cannot be overlooked.

This is an increasingly important concern in Delhi-NCR, where residents are exposed to persistently poor air quality. Even a week of breathing heavily polluted air can have measurable effects on the body. While the severity varies depending on the concentration of pollutants, duration of exposure and an individual’s underlying health, the lungs and cardiovascular system are particularly vulnerable.

What a week of pollution exposure can do to the lungs

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The lungs are the first major organs to bear the burden of inhaled pollutants. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can travel deep into the lungs and reach the smallest airways and air sacs, triggering oxidative stress and inflammation. Even over a few days, this can cause airway irritation, persistent coughing, wheezing, increased mucus production and breathlessness. People who previously had no significant respiratory complaints may notice discomfort, particularly during physical activity.

The impact can be more pronounced in people with asthma, chronic bronchitis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pollution can aggravate existing airway inflammation, trigger asthma attacks and worsen COPD symptoms. A person whose asthma was previously controlled may suddenly need their prescribed rescue medication more frequently or experience breathlessness during routine activities.

People wearing masks to save themselves from air pollution, in New Delhi on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA People wearing masks to save themselves from air pollution, in New Delhi on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

Repeated exposure during a pollution episode can also increase susceptibility to respiratory infections. However, a cough or infection should not automatically be attributed to pollution.

One important point is that respiratory symptoms can persist even after exposure reduces. The inflammatory response triggered by inhaled particles may take days to settle.

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The effect on the heart and blood vessels may be less obvious

What many people do not realise is that air pollution is not just a lung problem. Fine particulate matter can trigger systemic inflammation, oxidative stress and changes in the functioning of the blood vessels.

These changes can affect blood pressure, blood vessel function and the mechanisms responsible for blood clotting. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of particulate matter has been associated with increased cardiovascular stress, irregular heart rhythms and a higher risk of acute cardiac events, particularly in people who already have heart disease.

Some patients may experience palpitations, unusual fatigue, chest discomfort or a reduced ability to tolerate physical activity. People with hypertension may also need to pay closer attention to their blood pressure, as pollution-related stress and the onset of winter can compound existing cardiovascular risks.

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For individuals with underlying coronary artery disease, heart failure or previous strokes, even a few days of exposure to severely polluted air can be significant. Research has associated short-term particulate pollution exposure with an increased risk of heart attacks, arrhythmias, worsening heart failure and ischaemic strokes.

This does not mean that everyone exposed to pollution for a week will develop a cardiac condition. It means that an existing vulnerability can be aggravated, sometimes without the person initially recognising the connection.

A Water tanker sprays water to curb air pollution at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA A Water tanker sprays water to curb air pollution at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

Other organs can be affected too

The eyes, nose and throat may develop irritation, redness, watering and inflammation. Headaches, dizziness and unusual fatigue may also occur. Air pollution has broader associations with neurological and metabolic health, but the immediate clinical concern during severe pollution episodes remains respiratory and cardiovascular complications.

Who needs to be particularly careful?

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People with pre-existing asthma, COPD, hypertension, diabetes and heart disease are more vulnerable to the effects of polluted air. Children, older adults and pregnant women also warrant particular attention. People who work outdoors, including traffic personnel, construction workers and street vendors, may face prolonged exposure.

When should symptoms not be ignored?

A cough that persists, increasing wheezing, breathlessness during routine activities or a sudden worsening of an existing respiratory condition warrants medical evaluation. Similarly, new palpitations, unexplained chest discomfort or a change in blood pressure should not be dismissed as seasonal complaints.

Chest pain accompanied by sweating, breathlessness, faintness or weakness requires urgent medical attention. Sudden facial drooping, limb weakness or difficulty speaking may indicate a stroke and also require emergency care.

Reducing exposure is important

During periods of severe pollution, people should limit unnecessary outdoor exposure, particularly strenuous exercise. If stepping outside is unavoidable, a well-fitted N95 mask can help reduce inhalation of fine particles. Windows should be kept closed when outdoor air quality is particularly poor, and indoor sources of pollution, including smoking, incense and other forms of combustion, should be minimised.

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People with asthma or heart disease should continue their prescribed medication and consult their doctors if symptoms worsen. Medication should not be increased or discontinued without medical advice.

The important thing to understand is that the body does not need years of exposure to start responding to polluted air. Respiratory irritation can develop within hours, while cardiovascular effects have been documented following exposure over hours, days and weeks. A week of severe pollution exposure is therefore not something to dismiss as merely another bout of winter cough. Protecting the lungs is important, but protecting the heart deserves equal attention.

(The author is senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)