Delhi air pollution: Can it affect your kidneys? A 52-year-old’s case raises questions

Written by Dr Jayant Kumar Hota

A 52-year-old man visited me for a routine health check. He felt well, had no obvious symptoms and believed his parameters were reasonably under control. He was taking medication for high blood pressure and following a fairly balanced diet. Yet his blood reports revealed something concerning: his kidney function was declining. There had been no dramatic warning signs. No persistent pain. No obvious change in his daily routine. Just a subtle but progressive deterioration in his kidney function, reflected in successive blood tests.

We evaluated possible reasons. Was his blood pressure adequately controlled? Could diabetes, an underlying medical condition, dehydration or medication use be contributing to the decline? We reviewed his medical history, lifestyle and previous investigations.

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Another factor also deserved consideration: his prolonged exposure to polluted air, particularly during daily commutes through heavy traffic on his bike.

Could the air he breathed every day be adding to the strain on his kidneys? Usually, kidney disease develops through a combination of factors, and identifying the precise contribution of any single exposure can be difficult. However, the case raised an important question: Could air pollution be an overlooked contributor to kidney damage, especially in people who already have risk factors? The answer is increasingly relevant as research explores the effects of polluted air beyond the lungs.

How Can Air Pollution Affect the Kidneys?

The kidneys perform several essential functions. They filter waste products from the blood, remove excess fluid, maintain electrolyte balance and help regulate blood pressure. They also play a role in red blood cell production and bone health.

To carry out these tasks, the kidneys depend on a continuous blood supply and highly specialised filtering units called nephrons. These delicate structures can be damaged by prolonged inflammation, impaired blood vessel function and other forms of cellular stress.

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Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5 —airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less — can penetrate deep into the lungs.

Exposure can trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, processes that may affect blood vessels and other organs throughout the body.

Researchers are investigating how these mechanisms may contribute to kidney injury. Potential pathways include damage to the small blood vessels supplying the kidneys, impaired function of the cells responsible for filtration, and changes in the body’s inflammatory and metabolic responses. Long-term exposure to particulate matter and certain gaseous pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, has been associated in observational studies with a higher risk of chronic kidney disease and a faster decline in kidney function.

Air pollution may also affect kidney health indirectly. It has been linked to adverse cardiovascular and metabolic effects and may contribute to the development or worsening of conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Both are major risk factors for chronic kidney disease. For someone who already has high blood pressure or reduced kidney function, these additional stresses may be particularly important.

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Who May Be More Vulnerable?

Not everyone exposed to polluted air will develop kidney disease. However, certain people may be more vulnerable to its potential effects.

People with high blood pressure: Uncontrolled hypertension can damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys. Pollution-related vascular and inflammatory stress may add to this burden.

People with diabetes: Persistently elevated blood sugar can damage the kidney’s filtering units. Any additional factors affecting vascular or metabolic health deserve attention.

People with existing kidney disease: When kidney function is already reduced, protecting the remaining kidney function becomes especially important.

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Older adults: Kidney function may decline with age, while the likelihood of other chronic health conditions also increases.

People with prolonged exposure to polluted air: Individuals living near busy roads or industrial areas, working in dusty environments or spending long periods in heavy traffic may experience repeated exposure to airborne pollutants.

The risk is influenced by several factors, including the duration and intensity of exposure, underlying health conditions, family history, age and lifestyle. Occupational exposures, smoking and certain medications may also be relevant.

The Silent Nature of Kidney Disease

One of the greatest challenges in protecting kidney health is that chronic kidney disease (CKD) can progress for years without noticeable symptoms. This is why routine testing matters, particularly for people with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease or other recognised risk factors.

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Two tests are especially useful:

Blood creatinine and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR): These help assess how effectively the kidneys are filtering waste from the blood.

Urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (uACR): This detects increased albumin, a protein that can leak into the urine when the kidneys’ filtering barrier is damaged.

An abnormal result does not always mean that chronic kidney disease is present. Doctors interpret the findings alongside the patient’s medical history and other investigations.

Protecting Your Kidneys in a Polluted Environment

Avoiding air pollution completely may not be realistic, particularly in densely populated cities. Nevertheless, a combination of exposure-reduction measures and good medical care can help protect overall health. Check local air-quality advisories, particularly on days when pollution levels are high. When practical, avoid strenuous outdoor exercise during periods of severe pollution.

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Where possible, choose less congested routes, avoid prolonged idling near busy roads and limit unnecessary time in heavy traffic. A well-fitting N95 respirator can reduce inhalation of fine particles when worn correctly, although it does not eliminate all pollutant exposure or protect against every gaseous pollutant.

Keep windows closed when outdoor pollution is high if this can be done safely, and ventilate when outdoor air quality improves. A suitably sized HEPA air purifier may help reduce indoor particulate matter. Avoid indoor sources of pollution, including tobacco smoke and the burning of solid fuels.

(The author is senior consultant and unit head, Nephrology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)